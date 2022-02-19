Prep Wrestling | Benton’s Tieffel and seven others place at the state wrestling championships

The 20 local wrestlers from Southern Illinois did the region proud this weekend, led by the Class 1A 126-weight class second place finisher Benton sophomore Mason Tieffel and seven others with two thirds, a fourth, two fifths and two sixth place medals at the IHSA Boys Individual State Finals.

“Tieffel’s a once in a lifetime type of wrestler for our program and the sky is the limit for him,” said Benton coach Aaron Robinson.

Tieffel (47-5) lost the championship match to Dakota junior Phoenix Blakely by a 17-2 technical fall. Blakely had won the 120-weight class championship as a freshman. There were no IHSA state championships last season because of COVID-19.

Tieffel opened the state finals with a dominating 13-2 major decision and then advanced to the championship match by a 5-3 decision over the eventual sixth place finisher followed by an 8-6 decision over the eventual third place medalist to face Blakely.

“He’s wrestled a great tournament and we are more than excited for what the future holds for him,” Robinson said. “His losses this year have either been avenged or outside his weight class. In fact in the last two weeks he’s beaten third, fourth, fifth and sixth place finishers at his weight class.”

In 1A, Anna-Jonesboro’s Drew Sadler completed what has to be one of the greatest freshmen seasons in the history of the state with a 50-5 record and a third place at the state finals at the 106-weight class.

Even the great Danny Braunagle from Belleville Althoff, who also wrestled in 1A, posted a state record 58 wins as a senior after going 47-0 his junior year and ended up with 188 career wins, didn’t start out as well with only 40 wins as a freshman and not placing at the state tournament.

Sadler’s only loss came in the semifinals to the eventual second place finisher in overtime by a 6-4 score. He went on to win by a 10-2 major decision in the “wrestlebacks” before beating fellow freshman Dylan Elmer from Olympia (43-7) by a 6-1 decision the third place match.

“Drew is the first wrestler in school history with 50 wins and wrestled with aggression and purpose every match,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Chase Hargrave. “I felt like we made one tiny mistake the entire tournament, however, it cost him in the semis. He had a fantastic state tournament and has nothing to hang his head about. He works extremely hard and I’m hoping coming up that short will motivate him for the next three years.”

In 2A, Mount Vernon senior Jared Shafer also had a season for the ages finishing third with a 40-4 record at the 182-weight class.

“This is our first season together as coaches and athletes and for him only wrestling three months in his whole high school career he did a remarkable job,” said Mount Vernon coach Alejandro Wajner. “To say that we are proud of him is an understatement. The coaches, the school and the whole town of Mount Vernon Township couldn’t be more overjoyed with how he represented us.”

Shafer lost to the eventual second place medalist by an 18-4 major decision to the eventual state champion. He recovered in the “wrestlebacks” to win by an 8-3 decision, a pin in 3:17, and a 6-1 decision before winning the third place match over Lake Forest senior Charlie Haydorn (28-8) by a 7-1 decision.

“Jared put on a killer performance at state and although he wanted to make the finals and win state he took his loss in the quarterfinals on the chin and moved forward taking out everyone on his side of the “wrestlebacks”,” Wajner said. “I’m pretty sure that Jared is the first person in Illinois history to have never wrestled before and take home a third place state medal and win 40 matches.”

Harrisburg sophomore Tony Keene (40-4) finished fourth at 113 in 1A. Keene won his first two matches by two pins in 59 and 36 seconds before losing in the semifinals by an 11-7 decision to the eventual second place finisher. He won his first “wrestleback” match by an 11-8 decision before losing the third place match to Wood River senior Aaron Niemeyer by a pin in 2:40.

“This was his first trip to the IHSA state tournament and although he was happy to being able to medal he definitely wants to use this year as a building block for the next two years,” said Harrisburg coach Greg Langley.“

Also in 1A, Murphysboro senior Arojae Hart (38-3) finished fifth at 138. Hart won his first match by an 18-3 technical fall, but lost in the quarterfinals to one of the finalists by a 7-6 decision. In the “wrestlebacks” he won by a 9-4 decision and a 9-3 decision, but lost an 8-4 decision to the eventual third place medalist before beating Peotone junior Marco Spinazzola (42-5) in the first overtime by sudden victory 3-1 in the fifth place match.

“Arojae had an extremely tough bracket and every match was extremely tough and he finished on top in his last match,” said Murphysboro coach Shea Baker.

Murphysboro junior Dayton Hoffman (39-7) finished sixth at 160. After losing in overtime by sudden victory 3-2 in the quarterfinals Hoffman won his next two matches in the “wrestlebacks” by a pin with nine seconds left in the third period and a 6-1 decision he lost by a pin to the eventual fourth place finisher before losing the fifth place match by a 9-0 major decision to the same wrestler he lost to in the quarterfinals.

“Dayton had a great weekend wrestling extremely tough,” Baker said. “He’s not satisfied and is excited to keep this momentum going into his senior year. My freshman Kaiden Richards made it all the way to the “blood round” (losing to the eventual fifth place finisher) and went 2-2 on the weekend.”

Herrin sophomore Blue Bishop (34-6) finished sixth at 132. Bishop won his first match by a 13-8 decision, but lost to one of the finalists in the quarterfinals. He won his first matches in the “wrestlebacks” by two decisions, 6-1 and 5-1 before losing a 4-2 decision and an 8-0 major decision in the fifth place match.

“Blue is only the third sophomore to place for us,” said Herrin coach Kelsey Lewis. “Two weeks ago 116 132 lbs. wrestlers took to the mat at the regionals and Blue was one of the final six standing at the end. He put together one the best season a sophomore at Herrin has ever had. I’m incredibly proud of him.”

In 2A Marion senior Nate Dampier (43-3) finished fifth at 152. Dampier won his first match by a pin in 22 seconds. He dropped into the “wrestlebacks” after being pinned at the 3:16 mark in the quarterfinals by the eventual second place finisher. He won his next two matches by two pins in 2:34 and 51 seconds before losing by a pin to the third place finisher. In the fifth place match he won over Deerfield senior Stamos Tsakiris (40-8) by a pin in 1:13.

“His first pin was an IHSA record at the time that somebody broke a round later with a 19 second pin,” said Marion coach Darren Lindsey. “The kid he lost to in the quarterfinals was top ranked in the state. Nate came in ranked fifth and owned the seventh ranked wrestler in the fifth place match.”

In 1A Carmi-White County senior Titus Wood (34-5) didn’t place at 285 after starting the tournament with a loss to the eventual second place medalist by a 4-1 decision.

Fairfield junior Payton Allen (39-4) also didn’t place at 220 after having the misfortune of losing to eventual third place finisher in his opening match. Anna-Jonesboro junior TJ Macy (27-9) lost to the eventual fifth place finisher that beat Herrin’s Bishop.

