Benton junior Mason Tieffel put his name along side the only other Benton Ranger IHSA wrestling champion Zach Wilson in 2008 by winning the 138-weight class title at the 87th edition of the IHSA boys wrestling finals Saturday at the historic State Farm Center (formerly known as Assembly Hall) on the Champaign-Urbana campus of the University of Illinois.

“It feels good to join my coach as state champs,” Tieffel said. “He’s been a huge part of me being able to do this.”

Tieffel (52-2) fell behind in the championship match 2-0 with 58 seconds left in the first period to Newman Central Catholic junior Carter Rude (46-6), but starting his game-winning rallies 22 seconds later with an escape to finish the first period down 2-1.

“I went for a move that probably wasn’t quite there, but I knew it was early enough in the match that I could come out of that hole if I had to,” Tieffel said. “After I gave up those two points I knew I had to start get going.”

Tieffel tied the score with 1:29 remaining in the second period and took the lead with 57 seconds left on a takedown to take a 4-2 lead into the third.

Tieffel added to his lead with a takedown with 69 seconds remaining and held on to win by a 6-2 decision.

“I didn’t have to score after that - it was all on him at that point to win. All I had to do was hang on,” Tieffel said. “It felt amazing when he raised my hand. It was the moment I had wanted for a long time in middle school even.”

This was Tieffel’s second straight state finals. Last year as a sophomore, he finished second at 126 with a 47-5 record.

“The goal has been for a state championship for a long time,” Tieffel said. “I fell short a few times, but those just motivated me to work harder every year.”

Tieffel breezed through the opening rounds first beating IC Catholic Academy senior Bryson Spaulding by a 9-1 major decision. In the quarterfinals, he needed sudden victory to beat Riverdale senior Brock Smith (53-3) by a 9-7 decision.

Tieffel pinned Vandalia senior Owen Miller (43-11) 29 seconds into the second period in the semifinals.

After Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Drew Sadler was dropped from the championship side of the 1A 106-weight class by eventual champion Riverdale freshman Dan Wainwright (48-1) by an 8-4 decision Friday night, Sadler came back with vengeance to blitz his next opponent and dominate his last to finish third for the second year in a row.

“In the match against Wainwright, I was winning 4-2 with 50 seconds left and I was looking at coach and he was saying hop side to side, but I thought he said let him up,” Sadler said. “This kid then went for a dump for 30 seconds left to get two points and some back-points. I was controlling the whole match until then. It was just a minor thing I didn’t catch.”

Sadler (51-3) opened championship Saturday by blitzing Canton freshman Maddox Steele by a 16-0 tech fall that was called 16 seconds into the third period.

The third place match was a rematch against Peoria Notre Dame sophomore Ian Akers (43-6), who Sadler had already beaten by a 5-3 decision in the championship quarterfinals. Second time was not a charm for Akers as Sadler made prudent adjustments to win 6-2.

“He didn’t change anything and I knew if I hit my bars, tosses and my outside singles, I’d be fine,” Sadler said.

The match was scoreless after the first period with Sadler taking the lead right off the bat on a reverse. After letting Akers escape as a strategy, Sadler went to work, taking 4-1 lead into the third period.

“They deferred so I chose down and got a reversal,” Sadler said. “I rode him for a bit and let him up. He shot in and I put him a cradle for two points and that period was over. Third period I took him down and rode him. I let him up and we stayed on our feet.”

Sadler has at least one more match this season when the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats compete for the team title at Vandalia Sectionals Tuesday where he is looking to break his school record of 51 wins in a season.

“My goal was a state title, but I’ve got two more years to win one,” Sadler said. “I did what I wanted to do even though I didn’t accomplish my goal.”

Harrisburg junior Tony Keene (44-3) finished fourth in the 1A 120-weight class. Keene lost to second place finisher Ty Edwards (45-7) Friday night by a pin in the second period after starting the tournament with two wins by an 8-2 decision and a 9-7 decision in sudden victory overtime.

Keene beat Decatur Lutheran freshman Garrett VerHeecke in the consolation semifinals by a 13-4 major decision. In the third place match he lost to senior Saul Trejo from Elmhurst IC Catholic Prep by an 18-2 tech fall.

“This is the second year in a row Tony has finished fourth,” said Harrisburg coach Greg Langley. “He is disappointed on the outcome because he wanted to improve from last year’s finish. He has another year to improve on his weaker areas and he plans on returning next year stronger.”

Herrin junior Blue Bishop (46-3) finished fourth in the 1A 145-weight class following a loss to Princeton senior Augie Christiansen by an 8-4 decision in the third place match. Last year Bishop finished sixth at 132.

Bishop opened the tournament with two wins by a 5-1 decision and by an ultimate tie breaker 6-5 decision. Friday night he lost a narrow 4-2 decision to state champion undefeated Illini Bluff senior Paul Ishikawa (51-0) to drop into the consolation bracket.

“Blue finished two places higher than last year, so that’s a positive,” said Herrin coach Kelsey Lewis. “His only losses were to the champion and the third place winner. Blue is planning on wrestling in the finals next year.”

Saturday morning Bishop beat Yorkville Christian senior Drew Torza by a 5-3 decision to advance to the third place match where he lost an 8-4 decision to Princeton senior Augie Christiansen.

“Blue had a good plan and was feeling good about the match, but the kid was tough and he had to eat a couple of hard crossfaces,” Lewis said. “Blue really couldn’t have done anything different.”

Fairfield senior Payton Allen (51-3) finished fifth in the 1A 285-weight class. Last year Allen lost his first two matches at 220 in his first appearance at the state tournament.

Allen opened with a pin in the first round, but had the misfortune to running into eventual state champion IC Catholic Academy senior Isaiah Gonzalez in the quarterfinals losing by a first quarter pin.

In the wrestlebacks, Allen won his next two matches easily by a sudden victory 4-2 decision and an 11-5 decision, but lost to Reed Custer senior by a pin in the consolation semifinals to drop to the fifth place match.

Allen beat Cumberland senior Noah Carl by a pin 41 seconds into the second period.

Carbondale senior Brenden Banz (47-6) finished sixth at the 2A 170-weight class and in the process tied Zane Richards for the most wins in a season by a Carbondale wrestler that the two-time state champion set his senior year in 2012. Last year Banz was eliminated in the 152 consolation quarterfinals.

“Brenden worked hard in the off-season to set himself to place,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards.

Banz opened with a pin, but was dropped into the consolation bracket by a pin in the quarterfinals. He ripped off two more wins by a 13-6 decision and a 5-1 decision before losing to Crystal Lake Central sophomore Cayden Parks in the semifinals by an 18-3 tech fall.

“Brenden was very tired after the blood round match Friday, so Saturday today was about placing and he got the job done,” Richards said.

In the fifth place match against Rock Island, junior Amare Overton Banz’ high school wrestling career ended with by a pin with 22 seconds left in the first period.

Carbondale senior Aiden Taylor (44-6) failed to place in the 2A 195-weight class. Taylor won his first match by a pin in the first period, but faced second place finisher Rock Island junior Andrew Marquez (41-6) and was knocked into the consolation bracket by a 10-4 decision.

“Aiden lost to a kid that made the finals and the third place finisher, so he had a good weekend,” Richards said.

In the wrestlebacks, Taylor beat Crystal Lake Central senior Jon Barrick by an 8-2 decision, but was eliminated from medal contention in the consolation quarterfinals by the eventual third place winner, Glenwood senior Brandon Bray, by a 3-2 decision.

This was Taylor’s third trip of the state finals, finishing fifth at 152 his freshman year. COVID wiped out his sophomore postseason and he didn’t place last year at 195.