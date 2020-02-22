Prep Wrestling | Carbondale's Daly and Taylor take fifth place, Marion's Owens takes sixth at state championship

Carbondale senior Aron Taylor and junior Luke Daly took fifth and Marion senior Gaige Owens took sixth for the best finishes of their careers at the IHSA 2A state wrestling championships at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday.
“Shiny medals are nice, but the memories are even better,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards. “Finishing on a winning note means a lot, and it will be nice to have a place winner coming back next year.”
Taylor was knocked into the wrestlebacks by the No. 1 seed in the championship quarterfinals, but rebounded in wrestlebacks with two dominating wins by an 8-0 major decision and a 10-4 decision to advance to the semifinals. He lost a 4-2 decision to Triad senior Garrett Bakarich on Saturday morning to be knocked down to the fifth place match to face Crystal Lake South sophomore Shane Moran (26-6).
“Aron wrestled great under pressure in the blood round to get to the medal rounds,” Richards said. “In the semis we thought we would get his number, but it didn’t work out. There’s no shame in losing because Bakarich was a tough kid. Aron was close and lost in the last 20 seconds on a takedown.”
Taylor jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first period and took a 7-1 lead heading into the third period. He added his fourth takedown early in the third before giving up an escape to win a 9-2 decision.
Taylor finishes his four-year Terrier varsity career with a 149-34 career record with a fifth place and two sixth place finishes in three state appearances, one sectional title and two regional titles.
“Aron is the third Carbondale kid to place at state three times, joining Zane Richards and Cameron Caffey,” Richards said.
After being knocked into the wrestlebacks by the No. 1 seed in championship semifinals on Friday night, Daly faced Mascoutah senior Caleb Grau (43-5) in the semifinals and lost by a 6-3 decision.
“It was a fairly close match, but Luke just couldn’t get his offense going,” Richards said.
In the fifth place match, Daly faced Kurtis Smith from Lakes (40-11) and beat the senior by a 4-3 decision. Smith scored an early takedown in the first period, but Daly scored an escape later in the first and another in the second to tie the score heading into third period.
Smith took the lead again on an escape, but with a minute left Daly scored a takedown and had to keep him down to prevent him from tying the score again.
“Luke didn’t quit after he lost in the wrestlebacks,” Richards said. “He faced a tough kid in the fifth place match, and it was a tough match. He had to work hard for that escape in the first and we took down in the second made it 2-2. Smith was winning when Luke took him down and it was a tough battle to ride him out.”
Daly finished with a 43-4 record to up his career record to 109-30. Last year he earned his first state appearance at 160, but did not place. He has one sectional title and two regional titles to his credit.
Marion's Owens suffered two one-point losses on Saturday to finish sixth for the first medal of his career. The senior lost a 7-6 decision to Woodstock Marian junior Scotty Burke in the wrestlebacks semifinals and a 10-9 decision to Grays Lake North senior Jake Joziak in the fifth place match.
“His last two matches were just dogfights against good wrestlers,” said Marion coach Darren Lindsey.
In the match against Burke, Owens trailed 6-4, scored a takedown with 15 seconds left, but Burke escaped with one second left to win. Against Joziak, Owens scored a reversal with 30 seconds left to tie the score 9-9, but Joziak escaped to retake the lead.
Owens finishes his outstanding Wildcats career with the most wins in a season following a 48-7 record, breaking the 44 wins mark set by Nate Dampier and River Flute last year and the most wins in school history with a 158-37 record. He also was Marion’s first state placer since Jon Evetts finished in third in 2013.
“Gaige could have been in the third place match,” Lindsey said. “He’s had a great career at Marion and man, he’s going to be missed.”
In 1A defending 170 second place finisher West Frankfort senior Connor Eaton lost his wrestleback quarterfinal match to Lena-Winslow junior Chase Harmston by a 4-3 decision to not place for the second time in his four-year state tournament career.
Eaton trailed 4-3 late in the third period when he seemingly scored on a takedown but was not awarded the points, leaving him on the short end of the 4-3 score.
Eaton (42-8) finished his distinguished career as the Red Birds all-time wins leader with a 162-30 record that included a 26-9 record during the postseason. He is a four-time regional champ, two-time sectional champ and two-time state placer finishing second last year and fifth his sophomore year. He finished with 40 wins his last three seasons with a high of 45 last year.
Benton junior Gabe Craig had a bust-out season, finishing with a 49-3 record to break the single season wins record by four. He won his second regional title and started the season with 47 consecutive wins before losing the championship match at the sectionals.
Craig reached the wrestleback quarterfinals after losing to the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals. He rebounded with a pin in 46 seconds in the wrestleback second round, but was eliminated shy of the place round by Tolono Unity senior Logan Wilson by a 13-8 decision.
Craig has a career record of 99-24 and will get a chance for his 100th win next Tuesday when the Benton Rangers compete at the Shelbyville Team Sectional.