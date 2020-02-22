Prep Wrestling | Carbondale's Daly and Taylor take fifth place, Marion's Owens takes sixth at state championship

Taylor finishes his four-year Terrier varsity career with a 149-34 career record with a fifth place and two sixth place finishes in three state appearances, one sectional title and two regional titles.

“Aron is the third Carbondale kid to place at state three times, joining Zane Richards and Cameron Caffey,” Richards said.

After being knocked into the wrestlebacks by the No. 1 seed in championship semifinals on Friday night, Daly faced Mascoutah senior Caleb Grau (43-5) in the semifinals and lost by a 6-3 decision.

“It was a fairly close match, but Luke just couldn’t get his offense going,” Richards said.

In the fifth place match, Daly faced Kurtis Smith from Lakes (40-11) and beat the senior by a 4-3 decision. Smith scored an early takedown in the first period, but Daly scored an escape later in the first and another in the second to tie the score heading into third period.

Smith took the lead again on an escape, but with a minute left Daly scored a takedown and had to keep him down to prevent him from tying the score again.

