CARBONDALE — Carbondale senior Isaiah Duckworth’s rise to his second straight IHSA state finals is remarkable enough on face level, but it’s even more remarkable if you factor in that he never hit the mat until his freshman year.

“This past week has kind of been surreal,” Duckworth said. “People who have wrestled for 12 years haven’t done what I have done in four. It’s just something crazy to me. I set two goals this season. Make it to state again and get to the finals match in the Murdale Tournament and I’ve done both."

Duckworth (35-9) begins his last state final against Washington junior Zane Hulet (25-10). If he advances, he will face the winner of seniors Mason Alessio from Joliet Catholic Academy (39-3) and Vincent Fiorovanti from Fenwick (21-12) in the quarterfinals.

“My coach and I have looked at the bracket, but honestly I don’t like doing that a whole lot, because I kind of get into this weird habit of psyching myself out,” Duckworth said. “I’ve sort of gotten over that, so I now know this guy likes to not shoot a lot or fight upper body, so I worked against that stuff with Coach Jared (Ragan) to get my body used to it and be ready.”

Duckworth was a baseball and basketball player from age 5 through middle school. It was the summer after graduation that he made the fateful decision that changed direction of his life.

“I was playing basketball and didn’t really like the sport anymore and wanted to do something else,” Duckworth said. “The thing that drove me away from basketball was when I didn’t do well I got really down on myself, which isn’t mentally healthy at all. I knew I wanted to do something more physical than basketball and my parents wouldn’t let me do football freshman year."

Being a freshman in high school sports is stressful and daunting enough, but to take on a totally different sport, especially one like wrestling which is more technical than most sports, and taking on wrestlers his age that have years of training behind them after starting in the youth programs.

“I like wrestling because it's individual and your successes are totally depended upon how much you’ve worked and how much time you put in,” Duckworth said.

He got off to a modest start, finishing his first year in the sport with a 9-13 record at the 145-weight class with his season ending at the regional.

“My first practices weren’t that crazy because they eased me into it, but eventually it turned out to be probably the hardest thing I’ve done,” Duckworth said. “My first match against somebody experienced was definitely an awakening on how much I need to work if I wanted to be any good.”

He moved up a weight class to 152 his sophomore season, but the season was less than ideal, coming in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the 2020 season that got started in December 2020 to a shortened regular season that resumed in May 2021.

“Midway through sophomore year I started to see more success even though it was a weird season with the COVID thing and not anything went the way I wanted it do," Duckworth said. “It was really frustrating because it was at the same time of baseball and I also play baseball.”

Last year Duckworth bumped up another weight class to 160 and finished with a 31-12 record, his first regional title and a third pace finish at the sectional to qualify for his first state final.

“Junior year is when things actually worked,” Duckworth said. “I saw it in my record that my technique had finally come through. I started being an integral part of the team in getting wins that we needed. I went from getting the mess getting beat out of me at regionals and sectionals to being a top three 160 in the south.”

He breezed through the Mount Vernon Regional with a bye in the first round, a pin (4:29) of Centralia senior Noah Morris (22-12) in the semifinals and an 8-4 decision over Marion sophomore Caleb Ohnesorge (23-11) for the title.

At the Mahomet Seymour Sectional he once again started with a bye that is given after winning a regional title. He won his first match by pin (5:18) over Mahomet senior Jacob Dobbins (31-13), but lost his second by a 9-4 decision to Lanphier junior Connor Janssen (30-7).

In the wrestlebacks, Duckworth kept in the hunt by beating Civic Memorial senior Brayden Moss (28-16) by pin (4:24) and then sealed the deal with a pin (4:29) of Centennial sophomore Kodiac Pruitt (29-15).

Making the state final in Illinois is a big deal, and leaving out the fact of it being the pinnacle of wrestling, it is also a great deal of hoopla and ceremony before a jam-packed arena of boisterous and enthusiastic fans.

“I was super stressed about performing well, so I was only focused on wrestling, so all the other stuff mattered less,” Duckworth said. “It was super full in the building. It’s probably the closest experience any high schooler can get to a college level tournament. It’s really amazing.”

Duckworth’s first trip to the “Big Show” ended quickly with a pin with 25 seconds left in the third period by Washington junior Blake Hinrichsen (36-14) followed by a 4-0 decision by Fenwick senior Martin Paris (20-14). Hinrichsen ended up finishing fifth.

“State was my first experience of nothing is easy any more, but I pushed through fine,” Duckworth said. “It was a good experience to see what the best of the best looks like. Last year motivated me to work hard all summer lifting and getting in the room whenever I could.”

This year Duckworth stayed at 160 and finished the regular season with a 30-8 record and once again breezed through the Centralia Regional with first period pins of Waterloo junior Brady Rose (9-18) with six seconds left and Highland sophomore Thomas Mitchell (20-22) with 14 seconds left.

At the sectional after the bye, Duckworth pinned Champaign senior Asher Kotowski (25-14) with 55 seconds left in the third period. He then pinned Centennial senior Tyler Easter (15-3) with 45 seconds left in the first period to advance to the championship match.

Bloomington junior Maddox Kirts (35-6) ended his chance for a sectional title by a pin with four seconds left in the first period.

“This year sectionals was a harder bracket than last, because going into it there were four guys I had lost to,” Duckworth said. “I beat one of them, didn’t face the other two and lost to the Bloomington kid again. He’s a fantastic wrestler. He’s probably been wrestling since he was eight, so I’m just glad I was able to compete with him.”