Prep Wrestling | Carbondale sweeps Herrin triangular wrestling meet
Prep Wrestling

Prep Wrestling | Carbondale sweeps Herrin triangular wrestling meet

HERRIN — Carbondale had enough wrestlers on its roster to pick up points on forfeits to beat a Murphysboro team with only seven wrestlers, 42-22, and the host team Herrin, which had only four, 42-10, in a triangular meet Friday night.

“This is the lay of the land right now,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards. “The teams are struggling with full lineup syndrome so that just makes it tough for the team atmosphere.”

Carbondale senior Luke Daley won both his 170 weight-class matches by pins in the first period to improve to 15-0 on season beating Murphysboro sophomore Dayton Hoffman, with eight second left and Herrin sophomore Tyler Yeager with 38 seconds remaining.

“It was nice to get some competition around here, so it was good,” Daley said. “The Murphy wrestler was a really tough competitor, so it was good to work my takedowns and filling out a little bit against some good competition. The Herrin wrestler was also pretty good and again I was able to work my takedowns.”

Senior Gabe Kristiansen won his 113 match against Murphysboro freshman by a pin 18 seconds into the second period.

For Murphysboro, freshman Gage Boutcher pinned Terrier sophomore Cole Young at 132 with 20 seconds left in the second period at 132. Junior Aorjae Hart beat Carbondale sophomore Aiden Murphy by a 19-6 major decision at 145 and senior Deenon Lyndsey pinned Carbondale sophomore Brendan Bandz 28 seconds into the second period.

“It wasn’t a bad evening we got some good matches in,” said Murphysboro coach Shea Baker. “That’s what we’re trying to get out of the season. With only seven guys I just want to get as many good matchups as I can.”

In addition, Carbondale junior Asaiah Duckworth won by injury default over Murphysboro freshman Lane Mills at 160 with eight seconds left in the second period.

Also against Herrin, Carbondale freshman Aiden Taylor pinned senior Dustyn Gottschalk (1:24) at 195. Herrin won the other two matches with senior Skylar Chandler beating Duckworth by an 8-0 decision at 160 and senior John Coats pinning Carbondale freshman Zane (1:37) at 285.

In the other match, Murphysboro beat Herrin 42-18 with only one match actually being held in which Hoffman pinned Yeager in 57 seconds at 170.

“Unfortunately three of my four guys are seniors and they will be gone next year, but it’s been fun this year with them,” said Herrin Kelsey Lewis. “I enjoyed it.”

Carbondale 42, Murphysboro 22

106: Forfeit-Forfeit

113: Gabe Kristiansen (CD) pin Landon Norris (MB), 2:42

120: Forfeit-Forfeit

126: Liam Fox (MB) forfeit

132: Gage Boutcher (MB) pin Cole Young (CD), 3:40

138: Forfeit-Forfeit

145: Arojae Hart (MB) major dec. Aiden Murphy (CD), 19-6

152: Keenon Lindsey (MB) pin Brendan Bandz (CD), 2:28

160: Isaiah Duckworth (CD) injury default Lane Mills (MB), 3:52

170: Luke Daley (CD) pin Dayton Hoffman (MB), 1:52

182: Ryan Hawk (CD) forfeit

195: Nathaniel Pimentel (CD) forfeit

220: Aiden Taylor (CD) forfeit

285: Zane Williard (CD) forfeit

Murphysboro 42, Herrin 10

Murphysboro 42, Herrin 18

106: Landon Norris (MB) forfeit

113: Forfeit-Forfeit

120: Forfeit-Forfeit

126: Liam Fox (MB) forfeit

132: Gage Boutcher (MB) forfeit

138: Arojae Hart (MB) forfeit

145: Keenon Lindsey (MB) forfeit

152: Lane Mills (MB) forfeit

160: Skylar Chandler (HER) forfeit

170: Dayton Hoffman (MB) pin Tyler Yeager (HER), 0:57

182: Forfeit-Forfeit

195: Dustyn Gottschalk (HER) forfeit

220: John Coats (HER) forfeit

285: Forfeit-Forfeit

Carbondale 42, Herrin 10

106: Forfeit-Forfeit

113: Gabe Kristiansen (CD) forfeit

120: Forfeit-Forfeit

126: Cole Young (CD) forfeit

132: Isaac Smith (CD) forfeit

138: Aiden Murphy (CD) forfeit

145: Forfeit-Forfeit

152: Brendan Bandz (CD) forfeit

160: Skylar Chandler (HER) dec. Isaiah Duckworth (CD), 8-0

170: Luke Daley (CD) pin Tyler Yeager (HER), 1:22

182: Forfeit-Forfeit

195: Aiden Taylor (CD) pin Dustyn Gottschalk (HER), 1:24

220: Forfeit-Forfeit

285: John Coats (HER) pin Zane Williard (CD), 1:37

