Prep Wrestling | Carbondale sweeps Herrin triangular wrestling meet

HERRIN — Carbondale had enough wrestlers on its roster to pick up points on forfeits to beat a Murphysboro team with only seven wrestlers, 42-22, and the host team Herrin, which had only four, 42-10, in a triangular meet Friday night.

“This is the lay of the land right now,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards. “The teams are struggling with full lineup syndrome so that just makes it tough for the team atmosphere.”

Carbondale senior Luke Daley won both his 170 weight-class matches by pins in the first period to improve to 15-0 on season beating Murphysboro sophomore Dayton Hoffman, with eight second left and Herrin sophomore Tyler Yeager with 38 seconds remaining.

“It was nice to get some competition around here, so it was good,” Daley said. “The Murphy wrestler was a really tough competitor, so it was good to work my takedowns and filling out a little bit against some good competition. The Herrin wrestler was also pretty good and again I was able to work my takedowns.”

Senior Gabe Kristiansen won his 113 match against Murphysboro freshman by a pin 18 seconds into the second period.