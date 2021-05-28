Prep Wrestling | Carbondale sweeps Herrin triangular wrestling meet

HERRIN — Carbondale had enough wrestlers on its roster to pick up points on forfeits to beat a Murphysboro team with only seven wrestlers, 42-22, and the host team Herrin, which had only four, 42-10, in a triangular meet Friday night.
“This is the lay of the land right now,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards. “The teams are struggling with full lineup syndrome so that just makes it tough for the team atmosphere.”
Carbondale senior Luke Daley won both his 170 weight-class matches by pins in the first period to improve to 15-0 on season beating Murphysboro sophomore Dayton Hoffman, with eight second left and Herrin sophomore Tyler Yeager with 38 seconds remaining.
“It was nice to get some competition around here, so it was good,” Daley said. “The Murphy wrestler was a really tough competitor, so it was good to work my takedowns and filling out a little bit against some good competition. The Herrin wrestler was also pretty good and again I was able to work my takedowns.”
Senior Gabe Kristiansen won his 113 match against Murphysboro freshman by a pin 18 seconds into the second period.
For Murphysboro, freshman Gage Boutcher pinned Terrier sophomore Cole Young at 132 with 20 seconds left in the second period at 132. Junior Aorjae Hart beat Carbondale sophomore Aiden Murphy by a 19-6 major decision at 145 and senior Deenon Lyndsey pinned Carbondale sophomore Brendan Bandz 28 seconds into the second period.
“It wasn’t a bad evening we got some good matches in,” said Murphysboro coach Shea Baker. “That’s what we’re trying to get out of the season. With only seven guys I just want to get as many good matchups as I can.”
In addition, Carbondale junior Asaiah Duckworth won by injury default over Murphysboro freshman Lane Mills at 160 with eight seconds left in the second period.
Also against Herrin, Carbondale freshman Aiden Taylor pinned senior Dustyn Gottschalk (1:24) at 195. Herrin won the other two matches with senior Skylar Chandler beating Duckworth by an 8-0 decision at 160 and senior John Coats pinning Carbondale freshman Zane (1:37) at 285.
In the other match, Murphysboro beat Herrin 42-18 with only one match actually being held in which Hoffman pinned Yeager in 57 seconds at 170.
“Unfortunately three of my four guys are seniors and they will be gone next year, but it’s been fun this year with them,” said Herrin Kelsey Lewis. “I enjoyed it.”