Prep Wrestling | Five local wrestlers advance to the final day of the state tournament

Out of the eight local wrestling state qualifiers that took the mat Friday morning, four joined Carbondale junior Luke Daly to advance to the last day of the IHSA state wrestling tournament.
Daly (42-3) in the Class 2A 170 weight class was the only local wrestler to make it through the first day without a loss. The other eight wrestlers dropped into the wrestlebacks with no margin for error.
Daly wrestled the two-time champion and top seed Woodstock Marian junior Dylan Connell in the semifinals on Friday night and lost for the first time by a 7-0 decision to drop out of the championship bracket.
Daly will wrestle the winner of Mascoutah senior Caleb Grau (40-5) and Lemont sophomore Alex Tagler (17-1) in the wrestlebacks semifinal on Saturday morning for the right to advance to the third place match.
Joining Daly in 2A are two-time state qualifier Marion senior Gaige Owens at 126 and three-time state qualifier Carbondale senior Aron Taylor at 152. In 1A, four-time state qualifier West Frankfort senior Connor Eaton at 170 and two-time state qualifier Benton junior Gabe Craig at heavyweight also advanced.
Friday morning four of the five wrestlers won their first round matches to join three others in the second round in the afternoon. When Daly wrestled Friday evening, four of the eight advanced to Saturday morning’s wrestleback quarterfinals.
Owens advanced by a 24-7 technical fall with 36 seconds left in the third period over Richwoods senior Shawncy Toombs (36-12) on Friday morning and a 6-4 decision over DeLasalle senior Ayden Sines (30-7) in the afternoon. Owens scored a takedown late to win the match.
“After losing his preliminary match Thursday night, Gaige came back with more passion and put up a lot of points in his first match,” said Marion coach Darren Lindsey. “Sines scored a reversal at the end of the second, and we gave up an escape at the beginning of the third instead of getting hit with stalling to tie the score. With 45 seconds left, we hit a blast double, but didn’t get the takedown. Well, Gaige got a little fire in him and in the last 38 seconds attacked really hard. He shot an outside single and turned the guy, and that’s how it ended.”
Owens (47-5), who came in ranked fourth, will wrestle Geneseo senior Luke Henkhaus (38-8) Saturday morning.
Taylor (39-4) also advanced to the quarterfinal with an 8-0 major decision over the Murdale 145 champion Mascoutah junior Chase Overton on Friday afternoon to face Oak Lawn Richards senior Rocco Palumbo (27-6) at 152.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1A, Eaton (42-8) rebounded from his loss in quarterfinals to punch his ticket to the quarterfinals with a 9-7 decision over Tolono Unity senior Connor Easton.
Eaton will face Lena-Winslow junior Chase Harmston (43-8) next, who finished fourth at 160 last year.
Craig (49-2) also advanced to the quarterfinals with a pin in 46 seconds of Elmhurst IC Catholic freshman Isaiah Gonzalez. Craig will face Tolono Unity senior Logan Wilson (29-3).
“We see Tolono all the time, so I have a good idea of what Wilson does and they know what Craig does, so it will be an interesting matchup,” said Benton coach Aaron Robinson. “Gonzalez is a big kid and we knew he would come out try to rough him up, but Gabe kept good positions to weather the initial storm. He then made a mistake taking a shot and Gabe stepped over him and took him to his back and it was over pretty fast.”
Four local wrestlers were eliminated in the morning session. In 2A, Marion senior River Flute at 182 in his first appearance at the state tournament pinned St. Patrick sophomore Alex Goworowski (27-15) with 13 seconds left in the match to stay alive, but his quest ended with a loss to Crete Monee junior Raymond Arebalo (32-11) by an 8-2 decision.
Flute was making his first state appearance and ended with a 45-6 record. He finishes his three-year Marion high school career with a 123-17 record and two regional titles. He was 44-4 last year, but missed out on making state because of the flu at the sectional.
In 1A, Pinckneyville senior Ryder Parson, making his second and last trip to the championships, at 120 beat Herscher sophomore Austin Grise (23-19) by a 10-2 major decision to remain alive against Auburn freshman Dresden Grimm in the second round. However, the reprieve lasted for only a few hours when Grimm (40-7) won by a pin in 4:37.
Parson, who was ranked honorable mention, finished with a record of 34-10 to end his four-year varsity career with two state appearances and one regional title and a career record of 106-49.
Harrisburg senior Tucker Bryant at 220 in his first appearance at the state tournament remained alive with a thrilling 8-6 decision over Wilmington junior Nick Gornik (28-17) in the morning, but lost a 10-6 decision to Elmhurst IC Catholic sophomore Jaden Mims (38-13) to finish at 34-8.
The first elimination for the local nine was first-time state qualifier Anna-Jonesboro’s Blake Mays. The sophomore continued his bad luck in the draw facing Morrison junior Colton Linke (43-4) in the first round of the wrestlebacks.
Mays, who was honorable mention ranked, gave Linke a match before losing a 7-4 decision Friday morning to end his first trip to the state championships with a 36-12 record.