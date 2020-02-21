Prep Wrestling | Five local wrestlers advance to the final day of the state tournament

Craig (49-2) also advanced to the quarterfinals with a pin in 46 seconds of Elmhurst IC Catholic freshman Isaiah Gonzalez. Craig will face Tolono Unity senior Logan Wilson (29-3).

“We see Tolono all the time, so I have a good idea of what Wilson does and they know what Craig does, so it will be an interesting matchup,” said Benton coach Aaron Robinson. “Gonzalez is a big kid and we knew he would come out try to rough him up, but Gabe kept good positions to weather the initial storm. He then made a mistake taking a shot and Gabe stepped over him and took him to his back and it was over pretty fast.”

Four local wrestlers were eliminated in the morning session. In 2A, Marion senior River Flute at 182 in his first appearance at the state tournament pinned St. Patrick sophomore Alex Goworowski (27-15) with 13 seconds left in the match to stay alive, but his quest ended with a loss to Crete Monee junior Raymond Arebalo (32-11) by an 8-2 decision.

Flute was making his first state appearance and ended with a 45-6 record. He finishes his three-year Marion high school career with a 123-17 record and two regional titles. He was 44-4 last year, but missed out on making state because of the flu at the sectional.