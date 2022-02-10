Prep Wrestling | Local athletes prepare for sectional finals

Last Saturday, 17 local high school wrestling teams went to battle at three different regionals in two different classes and when the dust settled 16 of those teams advanced 76 individual wrestlers to sectionals. Additionally, two teams won regional titles to advance to the dual team sectional.

Forty-eight Class 1A wrestlers will be competing at the Vandalia Individual Sectional and 28 Class 2A wrestlers will be competing at the Mahomet Seymour Individual Sectional. Both tournaments begin Friday and conclude Saturday.

Out of the 76 qualifiers, there were 21 that won regional championships, 14 of which were first timers, including two freshmen. In total, there were 14 freshmen that qualified for the sectionals.

In 2A, Marion won its first regional title in the program’s 48-year history, advancing 11 wrestlers.

“For the first time this season we had the best lineup on the mat at the same time,” said Marion coach Darren Lindsey. “Twentieth ranked Mattoon was the favorite with a hand full of highly ranked individuals while we had four freshmen and four sophomores in the starting lineup. Everyone came up big and we had eight wrestlers make the finals to six for Mattoon and four in the third place match to two for Mattoon.”

Marion’s Ricky Wade won his first regional title at the 132-weight class by injury default over Carbondale sophomore Isaac Smith. The sophomore takes a 30-0 record and a career record of 54-1 into the sectional.

“Wade is probably the only boy wrestler left undefeated in Southern Illinois,” said Lindsey. “We had a chance to place at state last year, but we didn’t do that IWCOA state series because it wasn’t IHSA. He’s beat some top notch kids this year."

Senior Nate Dampier (34-1) at 152 won his third regional title while junior Kanye Gunn (23-3) at 285 won his second regional title and freshman Tate Miller (32-9) at 120 won his first championship by a 10-7 decision after falling behind 5-0.

“I didn’t even know if Miller was even going to be able to wrestle because he hurt his shoulder the week before conference,” Lindsey said.

Also qualifying are second place finishers freshman Riddick Cook (8-2) at 106, sophomore Caleb Ohnsesorge (22-9) at 160, senior Aden White (17-6) at 170 and junior Malakei Weatherly (17-6) at 182 and third placers junior Brennan Vogt (28-10) at 113, sophomore Levi Tanner (20-6) at 220.

At the Harrisburg 1A regional, Anna-Jonesboro won its third regional title in the last four seasons.

“We had nine advance, which is two off of the school record,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Chase Hargrave. “I feel we have three to five kids who have an excellent chance of going to state.”

Junior Caleb Mays (42-4) won the 145 title for his second regional championship in two official seasons. Freshman Drew Sadler (43-3) won his first at 106 and his twin sister Zoee (31-10) qualified with a third place finish at 113.

“Caleb is ranked eighth in the state and went the regional without being scored upon and has wrestled as good as we have seen him all season,” Hargrave said. “Drew is ranked fifth and I like his outlook at sectionals of getting out in the top four. Drew also wasn’t scored on in the regionals pinning his way to the title. Sky is the limit for him. For a girl, Zoee wrestled all boys all year and has surpassed all expectations and surprised many."

Also qualifying for the Wildcats were second place finishers sophomore Daniel Dover (26-10) at 120, junior TJ Macy (22-6) at 132, senior Blake Mays (27-4) at 138 and sophomore Metteo Vaca-Diez (26-18) at 170 along with third placer Brett Smith (26-18) at 126 and sophomore Drew Holshouser (23-22) at 152.

In 2A, both Mount Vernon and Carbondale qualified eight wrestlers each. Senior Jared Shafer (32-2) at 182 and junior Maddux Randall (31-8) at 170 won first for the Rams.

“The kids are wrestling better and better every tournament,” said Mount Vernon coach Alejandro Wajner. “I’m excited to see them be tested at this sectional because it’s by far one of the hardest I’ve ever seen."

The other Rams qualifiers are second place finishers junior Ethan Verdeyen (19-14) at 126, senior Bradden Davis (31-8) at 138, junior Ehtan Rivera (22-6) at 220 and junior Travis Sanders (15-16) at 285 and third placers junior Mylze Cammack (27-7) at 160 and Mason Randall (32-9) at 195.

Carbondale junior Isaiah Duckworth (28-9) won his first regional title at 160 and the Terriers also qualified freshman Thomas Imboden (16-15) after a third place finish at 145.

“Duckworth had an excellent tournament taking first place over Marion’s Caleb Ohnesburge,” said Terriers coach Jerry Richards. “He was focused and had his offense going well. Thomas won an exciting match by fall to earn third.”

The other Terrier qualifiers are second place finishers juniors Brenden Banz (28-9) at 152 and Aiden Tyalor (36-6) at 195 along with third placers sophomore Gabriel Roman (14-13) at 120, junior Aiden Murphy (25-10) at 138 and junior Ryan Hawk (19-17) at 182.

Centralia qualified one wrestler freshman Nate LeCrone (17-10), who finished second at 120.

Murphysboro qualified seven wrestlers, including two regional champions, with senior Arojae Hart (31-1) at 138 winning his third title or fourth if you count the IWCOA regional title last year by a 9-2 decision over Anna-Jonesboro’s Blake Mays.

“There are more tough kids I have to get through to make sure I make it to state,” Hart said. “I’ll probably see Blake again or Cutter Prater from Vandalia. I’ve only got two sectional titles (including last year) going for three.”

The Red Devils second champion was junior Dayton Hoffman (33-4) at 160, who won his second regional title.

The Red Devils also qualified Kaiden Richards (35-8) who finished second at 106, Bryce Edwards (36-11) at 132, Aiston Holt (17-9) at 120 and senior Patrick Campbell (18-7) second at 145.

Fairfield with a veteran squad led the Harrisburg regional with four regional champions. Winning titles for the first time were junior Payton Allen (37-1) at 220 and seniors Konnor Dagg (33-5) at 195, Jerek Keoughan (30-3) at 152 and Landon Stewart (11-7) at 182. Senior Trent Martin (10-2) at 285 qualified with a second place finish.

“We have five wrestlers who are ready to capture sectional titles,” said Fairfield coach Jordan Griffith. “They are peaking at the perfect time and are all hungry and ready to go.”

Benton, West Frankfort and Carmi-White County qualified four wrestlers each. The Rangers had two first time regional champions in sophomore Mason Tieffel (41-4) at 126 and junior Wyatt Upton (21-8) at 170 and the Redbirds had two senior first-time regional winners Eli Klus (25-5) at 120 and Braxton Chance (3-0) at 285.

“Wyatt has made major strides in only his second year of wrestling,” said Benton coach Aaron Robinson. “Mason won the IWCOA Regional and Sectional championship last year. We have much larger goals for him than just the regional title. He has 74 career wins heading into the sectional which is pretty remarkable.”

Also qualifying for West Frankfort are second place finisher senior Hunter Sitley (29-8) at 160 and junior Gavin Mann (31-9) at 138 and two Benton third place finishers senior Holden Allsopp (31-16) at 145 and sophomore Connor Dean (30-18) at 160.

Carmi-White County qualified freshman Nelson Rider (16-6) at 195 along with two sophomores, Caleb Siebers at 152 and Isaac King (16-6) at 182 and junior Titus Wood (19-2) at 285.

Harrisburg qualified three with sophomore Tony Keene (34-1) winning his first title at 113, freshman Brendan Hicks (26-10) qualifying by finishing second at 182 and senior Bryant Lester (23-8) at 195.

“Tony didn’t get a great draw in the sectional with the No. 1 ranked kid from Auburn on his side, but I still feel he is one of the top four at his weight,” said Harrisburg coach Greg Langley. “Brendan has come on as of late. He is a hard-nosed kid that will give maximum effort and has just as much of chance as anyone.”

Herrin has one qualifier in sophomore regional champion Blue Bishop (29-2) at 132. Goreville has three qualifiers with two second place finishers senior Weston Henderson (21-6) at 160 and junior Briley Lehmen (26-10) at 113 and third placer freshman Jeremiah Pulliam (27-9) at 106. Carterville has two qualifiers in two junior third place finishers Riley Bradford (24-16) at 220 and Chris Bates (23-15) at 170.

“Blue has a good combination of strength and technique,” said Herrin coach Kelsey Lewis. “He has been wrestling for a while and seems to be focused and ready to prove himself this weekend.’

At the Carlyle 1A Regional, Sparta qualified one freshman Zayden Leuth (8-17) with a third place finish at 120 and three seniors, Eli Coop (32-8) at 285, Wyatt Evans (24-14) at 145 and Cody Dickerson (21-12) at 195. Pinckneyville qualified two second place finishers in seniors Braydon Schubert (32-11) at 132 and Abel Runyon (27-7) at 145.

While Anna-Jonesboro freshman Zoee Sadler will be the only local girl competing at the boys sectionals, there are 14 other local girls who will be competing at the Peoria Richwoods Girls Sectional on Friday and Saturday.

Goreville is sending six wrestlers; senior Briella Morgan (6-8) at 125; sophomore Alivia Ming (14-20) at 135, Ariel Board (4-7) at 110 and Madalynn Lapatas (2-11) at 120; and freshmen Mikah Merrill (10-14) at 115 and Molly Merrill (1-5) at 105.

Anna-Jonesboro is sending junior Oregan Dover (7-0) at 125 and freshman Candra Rogers (5-0) at 120. Mount Vernon is sending sophomore Faith Barret (3-2) at 170 and freshman Hannah Younger (4-7) at 100.

Carbondale is sending junior Faith Lloyd (12-9) at 120 and Benton is sending sophomore Mia Balota at 125. Trico is sending senior Maggie Ramaker at 140.

