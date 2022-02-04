Prep Wrestling | Local regionals have plenty of top ranked talent

This Saturday, 17 local teams with 41 ranked wrestlers will be competing in three different regionals for the right to advance to the IHSA wrestling sectionals next weekend. The top team advances to the team sectionals and the top three individual wrestlers from each weight class advances.

Competing at the 1A Harrisburg Individual Regional will be 10 teams led by five honorable mention ranked teams in Murphysboro, Anna-Jonesboro, Benton, Carmi-White County and Fairfield. The other local contenders are host Harrisburg, Goreville, Herrin, West Frankfort and Carterville.

“This should be a good regional with quality wrestlers throughout the weight classes,” said Harrisburg coach Greg Langley. “I really could not pick a frontrunner team wise with so many teams on equal ground. It should be interesting to see who steps up and gets it done Saturday.”

Sparta, Pinckneyville and Trico will be competing at the 1A Carlyle Individual Regional along with fifth ranked Vandalia, 21st ranked Cahokia, East Alton-Wood River, Edwardsville Metro East Lutheran, host Carlyle, Red Bud and Roxana.

Sparta is led by honorable mention ranked senior Eli Coop at 285 and Pinckneyville is led by honorable mention sophomore Riley Maxey at 138.

In 2A, honorable mention ranked Marion and Carbondale along with the host team Mount Vernon and Centralia are competing at the Mount Vernon Individual Regional. Also competing are 20th ranked Mattoon, Decatur MacArthur, Decatur Eisenhower and Charleston.

Marion has seven ranked players, led by seventh-ranked Nate Dampier (32-1) the top seed in the 152-weight class, eighth-ranked Ricky Wade (28-0) the top seed at 132 and honorable mention junior Kanye Gunn (21-3) the top seed at 285. The Wildcats also have four second seeds and two third seeds.

“The Wildcats have had another successful regular season finishing with 22-3 record and a South 7 conference championship and are one of the favorites to contend for the regional title,” said Marion coach Darren Lindsey. “The top team heading into the regional is Mattoon. The Wildcat finished just behind Mattoon in the Mascoutah Tournament.”

Carbondale has four honorable mention wrestlers in junior Aiden Taylor (34-5) at 195, junior Brenden Banz (26-8) at 152, junior Aiden Murphy (24-9) at 138, and junior Isaiah Duckworth (26-9) at 160.

“The Carbondale Terrier wrestlers are optimistic after securing a first place tie by winning 3 consecutive duals at the South-7 conference championships last Saturday and are hoping to send several individuals to the IHSA 2A Sectional tournament in Mahomet,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards.

Mount Vernon has two honorable mention wrestlers in senior Jared Shafer at 182 and sophomore Mason Randall at 195.

The Harrisburg regional has 26 ranked local wrestlers, led by Murphysboro with six. Senior Arojae Hart is one of three third-ranked wrestlers in the field and is the top seed at the 138 weight class with a 28-1 record. Junior Dayton Hoffman is ranked eighth and is the top seed at 160 with a 30-4 record.

“Hart is a good all-around wrestler with a lot of quickness and power and very good on bottom,” said Murphysboro coach Shea Baker. “Hoffman is a pretty powerful wrestler. He’s very good on top and a very good leg rider. He’s good at turning people. Last week he wrestled the No. 1 kid in the state and only lost by one point.”

The Red Devils also have four second-seeds in honorable mention freshman Kaiden Richards (33-7) at 106, honorable mention sophomore Liam Fox (33-7) at 126, honorable mention freshman Bryce Edwards (33-10) at 132 and honorable mention senior Patrick Campbell (16-6) at 145.

“Richards came up through our youth program so he has experience and is on the bubble of making the state tournament,” Baker said. “Fox qualified for the IWCOA state tournament last year when the state tournament was cancelled, so we hope he can qualify for the IHSA this year. Edwards is also right on the bubble looking to state. Campbell didn’t get to wrestle until after Christmas, but I think he’s another one who is right on the bubble to make state. He’s unique. He’s very flexible and can do some things that a lot of people can’t do. He’s hard to take down.”

Anna-Jonesboro has five ranked wrestlers and four No. 1 seeds. Freshman Drew Sadler has had a breakout first season posting a 40-3 record and being ranked fifth and seeded No. 1 in the 106 weight class.

Junior Caleb Mays comes in ranked ninth at 145 with a 39-4 record to earn the No. 1 seed. Junior TJ Macy (20-5) is honorable mention at 132 and is seeded third and unranked sophomore Daniel Dover (25-9) is the top seed at 120. Honorable mention Blake Mays (25-3) is the second seed at 138 and unranked sophomore Metteo Vaca-Dietz (24-17) is the second seed at 170.

“Going into regionals we went 6-1 in the conference and finished as co-conference champs and set the school record for dual team wins with 21-8,” said A-J coach Chase Hargrave. “We are a solid team from top to bottom. I feel we should compete for a regional team title but we will have to wrestle to the best of our ability because this is probably one of the harder regionals in Southern Illinois.I think we can have four or five regional champions with multiple other placers scattered throughout.”

Fairfield has four honorable mention ranked wrestlers and three top seeds in honorable mention junior Payton Allen (35-1) at 220 and honorable mention senior Konnor Dagg (30-5) at 195. Unranked senior Jerek Keoughan (27-3) is the top seed at 152. Unranked senior Landon Stewart (9-7) is the second seed at 182.

Benton sophomore Mason Tieffel is ranked third and the top seed at 126 with a 38-4 record. Unranked Wyatt Upton (18-8) is seeded first at 170.

“We’ve faced a lot of great competition this year and we hope to see that pay off in the post season,” said Benton coach Aaron Robinson. “We look to Tieffel, Upton, senior Holden Allsopp (28-15) at 138 and junior Hunter Moss (24-18) at 285 to be able to challenge for a regional championship.”

Harrisburg has two ranked wrestlers led by third ranked and top seed sophomore Tony Keene at 113 with a 32-1 record. Honorable mention Bryant Lester (21-7) is the second seed at 195.

“Harrisburg enters the regional with many young guys in the lineup,” Langley said. “We have gotten better as the season has moved along and hope to see our guys take more steps forward this weekend.”

The other two top seeds are Carmi-White County’s honorable mention senior Titus Wood at 285 and unranked Isaac King at 182 along with Herrin’s unranked sophomore Blue Bishop (26-2) at 132.

West Frankfort has three second seeds in senior Eli Krus at 120, senior Hunter Stitley at 220 and senior Braxton Chance at 285. Goreville has two second seeds in honorable mention freshman Briley Lehman (24-9) at 113 and senior Weston Henderson (19-5) at 160.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0