CARTERVILLE – For the first time since 2016 Murphysboro qualified five wrestlers for state led by senior Dayton Hoffman’s second straight sectional title at the Carterville 1A sectionals Saturday afternoon.

“We had an excellent weekend,” said Murphysboro coach Shea Baker. “I knew we had to have a really good Friday night to set us up and we did to put ourselves into a good position for Saturday. We have five we thought should qualify for state, but obviously going in you don’t know if you are going to get them all out, but we won the matches we were supposed to win to make it happen.”

Hoffman, who has a 37-1 record in the 170-weight class, will be joined by freshman Jackson Graff (37-9), who finished second at 106; sophomore Bryce Edwards (41-9), who finished third at 132; junior Liam Fox (40-11), who finished third at 145; and sophomore Kaiden Richards (40-12), who finished fourth at 113, to qualify for the second time.

Hoffman beat Cahokia senior Nick Deloach, Jr. by a 3-2 decision that wasn’t decided until 19 seconds into the third period. Hoffman led 2-1 after the first period on a takedown with 1:01 left. The score was still 2-1 after the second period and it was decided when Hoffman scored a point on an escape to open the third. Deloach scored an escape with two seconds left to close the gap.

“It was a little stressful, but I came out on top,” Hoffman said. “The match could have went better, but I’m still proud of myself. I knew I wasn’t going to get turned by him, but I also knew he was good on top, so he definitely could have run me out, so I knew I had to get up eventually or he was going to have turned sometime. I was only up two when he made his final move, so I knew if he took me down it would go to overtime. I was getting tired and really didn’t want to go to overtime, so I was fighting really hard to keep him away from my legs. I’m super excited to go back to state. Last year I got sixth and this year I plan to take home a title.”

Graff lost a 12-0 decision to Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Drew Sadler (47-2), who qualified for state for his second time. Sadler took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and upped it to 10-0 in the second and scored a takedown with 56 seconds left for the final score. It was the first sectional title for Sadler.

“I came out here full of confidence because I wrestled the kid I wrestled in the finals at regionals and beat him 19-2,” Sadler said. “A lot of confidence and a lot of work got me here and now let’s see what I can do at state. As far as I know there are only a couple kids that are going to give me a run for my money,”

Edwards beat Oakwood sophomore Carter Chambliss by a 6-3 decision. The sophomore won the match in the first period when he scored a takedown just 15 seconds into the first period and after an escape scored another takedown with 56 seconds left. Chambliss scored an escape with 32 seconds left to give Edwards a 4-2 lead.

“The first takedown was a normal High C and a dump, but second I don’t remember what it was,” Edwards said. “I haven’t wrestled at state since sixth grade year. With COVID and not making last year it feels good to be back.”

Fox beat Shelbyville junior Kaz Fox by an 8-2 decision. Fox scored first on a takedown and gave up an escape to lead 2-1 after the first period. Fox put the match away with takedown and extra points in the second to lead 8-2. Fox also passed a milestone on Saturday, picking up his 100th and 101st career wins.

“This is my second time going to state after finishing third at sectionals my freshman year,” Fox said. “I thought the COVID year kind of messed up my chances for 100 wins, but I was still able to do it.”

Richards lost to Litchfield senior Alex Powell by a pin with eight seconds left in the first period.

Herrin junior Blue Bishop (44-2) finished second at 145, losing to Oakwood senior Reef Pacot in the longest and most exciting match of the tournament to qualify for state for the second time.

“We were taking shots on each other and we were blocking shots from each other,” Bishop said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a match with just escapes and no takedowns. I’m excited to go to state again and see if maybe I can beat him in the finals.”

Pacot led 1-0 after the second period on an escape just five seconds in. Bishop tied the score on an escape four seconds in the third period to send the match to overtime.

“In the second or third period, I had got onto his leg and we went to the ground, but I couldn’t get an arm around his hip to finish that takedown,” Bishop said.

The first one-minute overtime period was scoreless. Pacot scored an escape with 23 seconds left in the second thirty second overtime period and Bishop tied the score again with an escape when he chose down at the buzzer of the third thirty second overtime period.

In the sudden victory fourth thirty-second overtime period, Pacot scored an escape four seconds in for the win.

Harrisburg junior Tony Keene (42-2) finished second at 120, losing to Auburn junior Anthony Ruzic by a 12-1 decision to qualify for state for the second time.

Benton junior Mason Tieffel (48-2) finished third at 138 to qualify for state for the third straight year. Tieffel scored a takedown just nine seconds into the match and won a pin with 4.4 seconds left in the first period.

“I was wanting to get it over as quick as I could - the pin was a leg cradle,” Tieffel said. “Today’s outcome didn’t go quite how I wanted it to, but I’m still going to wrestle as hard as I can every match through state because I’m hoping to make a run for the title this year.”

Fairfield senior Payton Allen (47-1) came off his first loss of the season in the semifinals to win by a pin in the consolation semifinals and then win by a pin with 28.1 seconds left in the second period over Cumberland senior Noah Carl.

Anna-Jonesboro junior Daniel Dover (42-8) finished fourth at 126 to qualify for state for the firs time. Dover lost a 12-3 major decision to Shelbyville senior Calvin Miller.

Johnston City junior Jude Beers (30-7) qualified for state for the first time after finishing fourth at 220 by a 9-7 decision to Robinson senior Craig Markello.