Prep Wrestling | Murphysboro rallies past West Frankfort on the mat

WEST FRANKFORT — If athletes are performers, then why not perform on an actual stage instead of a figurative one, right?

Tuesday's triangular wrestling match between Murphysboro, Carterville and the host Redbirds of West Frankfort was a combination of battles waged on a mat on the high school's auditorium stage - a facility which housed boys basketball games decades ago - before construction of the now-antiquated Max Morris Gymnasium across the street.

It was an entertaining venue for sure with fans of the sport cheering for their favorite athletes both at ground level and from high above in a balcony.

When 160-pounders Jaden Smilanich of West Frankfort and Jack English squared off for the first varsity match, it was unclear to some whether there would be an actual bout, or if the two might start reciting lines from a Shakespeare play.

For the record, Smilanich won that first match of the dual with a first-round pin of English.

Murphysboro All-Stater Dayton Hoffman (170 pounds) retaliated with a first-round pin of his own over R. J. Williams in the second match.

But the home team bounced back to take the next two bouts - pins from Connor Henson (182) over Leo Hughes and Brandon Turner (195) over Degan Leslie - before righting the ship.

In fact, the Red Devils went on a tear, capturing eight straight contests thereafter and nine of the final 10 to win the dual competition over the Redbirds by a team score of 56-24.

Wyatt Eovaldi started the streak at 220 pounds with a pin of Landon Williams. Heavyweight Franklin Eovaldi then scored a two-point reversal right ahead of the match-ending buzzer, to defeat Braxton Chance 6-4.

Landon Norris (106) and Jackson Graff (113) were winners by forfeit as the Redbirds did not field a contestant.

Kaiden Richards (120) pinned his opponent, Isaac Purcell.

At 125, Aiston Holt pinned Andrew Milligan.

At 132. Jonathan Witzman bested Eric Duncan by pin.

At 138, Bryce Edwards pinned Clayton Dent.

Gavin Mann of the Redbirds, who also quarterbacked the football team, snapped the Red Devils' run with an impressive pin of Gage Boucher.

And finally, at 152, Liam Fox of Murphy pinned Austin Swann.

Murphysboro head coach Shea Baker, whose team improved to 2-1 with the win (the other matches were a win over Highland and a loss to Marion), said he was pleased with the way his kids performed on the mat.

"They (Redbirds) were kind of on a roll there at the start, but our heavyweights set us right, and then we got to 106, and that's where we start getting tough," Baker said. "Our guys really performed and did a great job."

Baker said he likes his team's depth.

"This year, we have a lot of wrestlers on our team, so we're able to field a full lineup," he said. "I believe we have a better team this year than the last few. Everyone in my varsity lineup has at least a year experience and that helps out a tremendous amount. I hope that we're going to be competing for a conference and regional title. That's our goal."

Redbirds head coach Rick Arrington spoke highly of the Redbirds' opponent.

"Murphysboro is very strong right now. They have a great team and a great junior program, which leads into a good high school program," he said. "They had a lot of kids who worked hard over the summer. You can see that on the mat. We will learn from this loss today, and hopefully, be better the next time out."

Arrington said his team has 11 seniors competing, but only five start with the varsity.

"We have a good mix of freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior kids in the lineup. A lot of them don't have a ton of mat time and will only get better throughout the season," he said. "I have high hopes for the kids down the road. They have to believe in the program and listen better after tonight especially - believe in the process and trust that we know what we're doing and grow from that."

West Frankfort is now 3-1 overall, having previously posted wins over Goreville, Trico and Carlyle.

Results from the dual meets between Carterville and Murphysboro and West Frankfort and Murphysboro were not available before press time.