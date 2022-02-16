Prep Wrestling | Murphysboro's Hart leads 20 local wrestlers at state tournament

Murphysboro senior Arojae Hart is the dean of the 20 wrestling state qualifiers from Southern Illinois, making his second trip to the state tournament when the IHSA Boys Individual Wrestling State Finals begin Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

“Going into this year the goal is to be a state champion,” said Murphysboro coach Shea Baker, who is a former state champion for Murphysboro himself. “He has an extremely tough bracket which has two defending state champions from last year. I believe Arojae is excited to go prove that he can wrestle at the highest level.”

If family history has anything to do with it, Hart’s chances for the title seem pretty good. His older brother Arieh started off his high school career at Murphysboro qualifying for state his freshman year before being eliminated in the sectionals as a sophomore. He then transferred to Anna-Jonesboro and finished second at state his junior year and won the state title his senior year.

Arojae began his high school career at Anna-Jonesboro where he qualified for state his freshman year and was eliminated in the sectionals as a sophomore. He then transferred to Murphysboro last year and while COVID-19 wiped out the IHSA postseason the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) ran the “unofficial” postseason where Arojae finished second in the state finals.

Arieh is an assistant coach for Anna-Jonesboro and when the Wildcats are wrestling in the same meet as Murphysboro, he is not far away when his little brother is on the mat.

A few weeks ago, at the Harrisburg Class 1A Regional, Arieh made this comment after Arojae had won his fourth regional title if you count the IWCOA regional title last spring, “he’s better than me”, and Arieh, who also won four regional titles, one sectional title and a state title, should know.

Arojae takes a 34-1 record into the state tournament and will face Oakwood sophomore Bryson Capansky (37-13) in the opening round in the 138-weight class.

Only three other local qualifiers are making return visits to the state finals while the other 16 are first time qualifiers.

In Class 1A, Anna-Jonesboro is sending two-time IHSA state qualifiers in the Mays brothers, senior Blake and junior Caleb while in Class 2A, Marion qualified two-time IHSA state qualifier senior Nate Dampier.

Caleb Mays has a 44-5 record to tie the previous school record of 44 wins held by Arieh Hart and will wrestle Seneca senior Owen Feiner (44-6) in the first round at 145. Mays also qualified last spring for the IWCOA state tournament and didn’t place.

“Caleb has been wrestling great going into state,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Chase Hargrave. “I think he can peak this weekend and has a very good opportunity to place in the top six and possibly make it to the state championship match.”

Blake Mays has a 30-5 record and will face Dwight senior Dillon Sarff (28-5) on Thursday. Mays qualified for the IHSA state tournament as a sophomore and didn’t place. He didn’t wrestle in the spring at IWCOA.

“With as much injuries and adversity Blake has dealt with just making it to state has been amazing,” Hargrave said. He keeps surprising us and I think he has a couple more surprises to come this weekend.”

Dampier started his high school career with a bang qualifying for the state tournament, but it ended with a thud when he suffered a concussion at the beginning of the second period in his first match ending his freshman year with a 44-6 record. He didn’t make state his sophomore year and Marion didn’t participate in the IWCOA postseason last spring.

Dampier has lost only once this season taking a 37-1 record into the state tournament and will face Hinsdale South sophomore Alec Miller (14-10) at 152.

“Dampier is a returning State qualifier with high hopes of bringing Marion home a championship,” said Marion coach Darren Lindsey. “Nate had one of the most dominating performances that I’ve seen against ranked kids at the Mahomet IHSA Sectional pinning all three opponents in 26 seconds, 58 seconds and 49 seconds. Our sectional was loaded with top ranked kids in the state and Nate flat out dominated and was the most impressive wrestler there.”

Also qualifying for Murphysboro are freshman Kaiden Richards (38-10) at 106, junior Dayton Hoffman (36-4) at 160 and senior Patrick Campbell (22-9) at 145.

Anna-Jonesboro freshman Drew Sadler has a 46-4 record setting the new school record for wins and qualified for state with a third place finish at 106. Junior TJ Macy (26-7) also qualified for Anna-Jonesboro at 132. For Marion junior Kanye Gunn (25-5) qualified at 285.

In Class 1A, Fairfield is sending junior Payton Allen (39-2) at 160 and senior Konnor Dagg (35-6) at 195.

Benton sophomore Mason Tieffel (44-4) qualified at 126 after finishing third at the IWOCA last spring. Harrisburg sophomore Tony Keene (37-2) qualified at 113, Herrin sophomore Blue Bishop (31-3) at 132 and Carmi-White County senior Titus Wood (32-3) qualified at 286.

In Class 2A, Carbondale qualified four wrestlers with three juniors Aiden Taylor (40-8) at 195, Isaiah Duckworth (31-10) at 160 and Brenden Banz (31-10) at 152 making their first appearance at state.

“All four kids wrestled tough at the sectionals with Banz getting second, Duckworth third and Taylor fourth to qualify,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards. “They put in a lot of work all year with the goal of making it to state and placing there. Carbondale usually rises to their best come state time.”

Sophomore Isaac Smith (7-3) at 132 also qualified, but will not participate after he defaulted the third place sectional match because of a previous injury.

“We decided to not have him wrestle at state sort of as a preventive measure giving his shoulder more time to rehab,” Richards said.

Mount Vernon senior Jared Shafer (35-3) at 182 is also making his first appearance at the state tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0