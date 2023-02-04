CENTRALIA – The Mount Vernon Rams won a three-horse race for the team title at the wrestling regional championship in Centralia Saturday. Mount Vernon accumulated 171.5 points, slipping past second-place Carbondale (158.5) and Marion (157.5).

Waterloo was fourth (101.5) followed by Highland (72), East St. Louis (69), Mascoutah (65) and Centralia (37).

The Rams advance their entire team to the Highland Sectional.

Following is a list of those area wrestlers who qualified for the sectional next weekend by placing first, second or third:

106 pounds-Freshman Joe Prideaux of Carbondale placed third by beating Taziun Moore of Mount Vernon by fall at 3:28.

113 pounds-Riddick Cook of Marion placed first by beating Ty Kinzinger of Waterloo by fall in 3:03.

120 pounds-Dillon Whie of Mount Vernon defeated Max Wade of Marion by fall at 2:41.

126 pounds-Brennan Vogt of Marion finished first by defeating Ethan Verdeyer of Mount Vernon by fall at 0:48.

132 pounds-Isaac Smith of Carbondale placed second to Santino Robinson of Mascoutah by technical fall, 18-3. Tate Miller of Marion placed third by beating Gavin Pedigo of Mount Vernon by fall at 1:19.

138 pounds-Aiden Murphy of Carbondale placed second to Tyson Rakers of Highland.

145 pounds-Rider Searcy of Mount Vernon finished first by beating Jackson Deutch of Waterloo by fall at 0:43. Caden Frey of Marion placed third with a win over Lonnez Smith of East St. Louis, 18-7, a major decision.

152 pounds-Caleb Ohnesorge of Marion placed first by defeating Mylze Cammack of Mount Vernon with a 4-2 decision. A junior, Ohnesorge improves to 24-1. Thomas Inboden of Carbondale placed third, defeating Pierre Walton of East St. Louis in a 7-0 decision.

160 pounds-Isaiah Duckworth of Carbondale placed first by fall at 1:46 over Thomas Mitchell of Highland. Justin Murphy of Marion lost out on his third-place match to Brady Rose of Waterloo by fall at 3:12.

170 pounds-Brenden Banz of Carbondale placed first with an 11-4 decision over Maddux Randall of Mount Vernon.

182 pounds-Ethan Rivera of Mount Vernon finished first with a 4-2 decision over Ryan Hawk of Carbondale. Earning a third-place finish was Malakei Weatherly of Marion, who defeated Joseph Fleming of East St. Louis by fall in 0:52.

195 pounds-Aiden Taylor of Carbondale placed first with an 8-7 decision over Mason Randall of Mount Vernon.

220 pounds-Travis Danders of Mount Vernon finished first wih a fall at 5:58 over Bryan Madinger of Marion. Ethan Greenwald of Highland defeated Jasper Meadows of Carbondale by major decision, 15-1.

285 pounds-Mekhi McDowell of East St. Louis won by fall at 7:20 over Kanye Gunn of Marion, denying Gunn a third-straight regional championship. Javion Kizer of Carbondale placed third, winning by fall at 2:40 over Brody Nichols of Centralia.

"For the most part, I thought everyone wrestled pretty well," said Marion head coach Darren Lindsey. "We fell a little short on the team score, but we still quaified nine kids for the sectional and that is close to a school record. I am very proud of the kids."

Carbondale head coach Jerry Richards said he was also pleased with his squad's effort.

"Like Marion, we qualified nine for the sectional and that's a good number," he said. "I was especially excited for those kids who placed third, knowing that if they didn't win, their season was over. It was a very competitive regional."