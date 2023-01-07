Prep wrestling | Seven local wrestlers win titles at Murdale Wrestling Tournament

CARBONDALE – Local wrestlers advanced to the title matches in 13 of the 14 weight classes and came away with seven titles at the 61st annual Murdale Wrestling Tournament held at the Carbondale High School Gymnasium Friday and Saturday.

Four wrestlers successfully defended their 2022 Murdale titles. Aiden Taylor from Carbondale won the 195-weight class title with a pin of Mount Vernon’s Mason Randall with 49.5 seconds left in the first period. Taylor won last year’s 195 title by a 5-4 decision.

“Me and this kid have gone at it for the last three years, so we know each other pretty well, so going in I was expecting a pretty long battle,” Taylor said. “I scored first on a throw-by to the leg. After he escaped I took him down again on a similar move. My brother wrestled here a few years ago told me to get to a cradle from a single leg and when the opportunity struck I was able to get the pin.”

Harrisburg’s Tony Keene pinned Marion’s Max Wade with 38.6 seconds left in the second period to win the 120-title. Keene came in as the defending champion in the 113-weight class.

“I just had to go out there and push the pace because I’m good on my feet and knew I could take him down,” Keene said. “Me and Max have been wrestling on the same team for about eight years now, so I had to play it smart and wait it out a little bit. It was a match whoever messed up first was going to lose.”

Tyson Waughtel from Carlyle won the 113-weight class by a 10-0 major decision over Drew Sadler from Anna-Jonesboro. Last year the two met for the 106 championship with Waughtel winning by a 9-0 major decision.

Carson Bissey from Olney-Richland County successfully defended his 126 title with a 1-0 decision over Mount Vernon’s Dillon White.

Marion edged Carbondale by a point and a half for third, despite not having an individual titlist and Carbondale taking two. The Wildcats finished with a second, a third, a fourth, two fifths, a sixth and two sevenths while the Terriers had two firsts, a second, a third, a fourth, a seventh and an eighth.

In the order of the matches Brenden Banz won the Terriers first title over Nick Deloach, Jr. from Cahokia by a 14-12 decision two matches before Taylor won his.

“I wrestled this guy last year in the semifinals and he knocked me out,” Banz said. “It’s my home tournament, so I came out on the offense and kept pushing and never slowing down and gutted a win.”

In a frantic first period took a 6-2 lead, but in the final 20 seconds Deloach pulled off an escape, a reverse and a takedown to with a reverse and a takedown by Banz to give Banz a 10-7 lead.

Deloach cut the lead to 10-9 on a takedown at the 10 seconds mark, but Banz scored on a reverse with 1:26 left to regain his three-point lead heading into the third quarter.

After upping his lead to 14-9 on a takedown with 1:36 left Deloach scored an escape with six seconds left and a takedown with one second remaining for the final margin.

The most anticipated match-up was at the 138-weight class where undefeated Mason Tieffel, who was the defending 132 champion, against the eventual Most Valuable Wrestler Santino Robinson from Mascoutah in the last match of the tournament.

Tieffel held a 3-2 lead with 65 seconds left in the first period, but Robinson blitzed him in the final 28 seconds with an escape and a takedown with eight seconds left to take a 7-3.

Robinson added three more takedowns in the second period while Tieffel could only manage three escapes to take a 13-6 lead into the third. Robinson added three more takedowns and Tieffel two more escapes to win his first Murdale title by a 19-8 major decision.

Murphysboro was led by Bryce Edwards, who won his first Murdale title with a 4-1 decision over Highland’s Tyson Rakers at the 132-weight class. Edwards led 2-0 after the first period on a takedown with 10 seconds left and upped his lead to 4-0 with a third period takedown with 30 seconds left.

“It was a tough match,” Edwards said. “I’ve wrestled him five times now and he beat me the first time last year as a freshman, so I had to play it smart. In the first I knew we were in short times, so I decided to try something to get the lead. The second I had the lead, so I didn’t want to do anything stupid. I watched the Murdale when I was a little kid and to win the title feels good.”

Harrisburg finished seventh with Tony Keene winning the 120 title with a pin of Marion’s Max Wade with 38.6 seconds left in the second quarter after taking a 5-0 lead after the first.

Carterville’s Riley Bradford won the 220 title with a 56 second first period pin of Quincy’s Gavin Schumacher after taking a 1-0 lead on an escape just 36 seconds earlier.

“It was great to get my first ever tournament win,” Bradford said. “I forced a takedown early, but didn’t pin him. He got up and for some reason he locked with me again, so I just tossed him again. He hit the mat and groaned and it was over.”

Fairfield’s Payton Allen won the heavyweight weight class with a 5-2 decision over Quincy’s Todd Smith.

Quincy advanced to six title matches winning three while Mount Vernon advanced to four winning one to out-pointed the other 15 local teams to finish second in the 29-team field.

“It was a great effort by all our kids,” said Quincy coach Phil Neally. “We had Gunnar Derhake and a freshman Todd Smith get to the championship match and then we had our hammers at 160 and 182 win titles. It was just a family effort.”

Quincy finished first for the first time beating Mount Vernon by 50.5 points with a final total of 226.5 points, but the Rams (176.0) bested third place Marion by 42 points, fourth place Carbondale by 43.5 points and fifth place Murphysboro by 56.5 points.

Rider Searcy won the Rams only individual championship at the 145-weight class beating Herrin’s Blue Bishop by a pin with 41 seconds left in the second period.

Searcy fell behind 2-0 on a takedown with 28 seconds left in the first period, but scored five points in the final 10 seconds on a takedown and back-points as the buzzer sounded.

Searcy upped his lead to 6-0 on an escape 34 seconds in and after taking down Bishop with 50 seconds finished the maneuver with a quick pin nine seconds later.

Mount Vernon also took three second place finishes in White at 126, Ethan Rivera at 182 and Randall at 195 and two thirds in Ethan Verdeyen at 120 and Maddux Randall at 170. The Rams also finished with two fifth place finishers along with two 11th placers, one 12th and two 18th placers.

“We’re really happy with 29 teams we can’t complain,” said Mount Vernon coach Alejandro Wajner. “Last year was our first year as coaches and we started with four or five kids. Now we have a full women’s team and a full men’s team and we took double silver male and female at the Murdale. Everyone I thought would be successful rose to the occasion and did exceptionally well.”

This was the first year the Murdale had a separate girls title card and Goreville took home the inaugural championship by edging Mount Vernon by three points with Alvia Ming (140), Mikah Merrill (145) and Krista McBride (190) winning titles.

Mount Vernon also claimed three titles with Hannah Younger at 100, Deshay Gradford at 135 and Aakira Cain (235) doing the honors.

Carbondale’s Faith Loyd won the 125-title by beating Oregan Dover from Anna-Jonesboro by a 9-6 decision in the championship match.

“This is only my second wrestling, so I was super nervous today since I had only one match and it was for the title and the girl I was wrestling had pinned me earlier in the season,” Loyd said. “It was funny that anytime I looked at the scoreboard we were tied. In the third period I was able to get a three-point lead and she almost got a reversal, but I held on tight.”

The other local winners were West Frankfort’s Sophia Bechelli (105), Benton’s Mia Balota (120) and Marion’s Haylie Nappier-Feth (155).