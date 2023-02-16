CHAMPAIGN — Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Drew Sadler, the state's top-ranked wrestler at 106 pounds, won his first match at the Illinois High School Association state meet Thursday, 6-0, over Augustus Swanson of Princeton.

That win allowed him to advance to meet Ian Akers of Peoria Notre Dame Thursday evening.

A-J's Daniel Dover, competing at 126 pounds, dropped his first match to TJ Silva of Dakota, by pin in the opening round. He is scheduled for a wrestleback in the consolation bracket at 9 a.m. Friday.

Blue Bishop of Herrin, competing at 145 pounds, won his opening match, edging Drew Torza of York Christian, 5-1. He advanced in the winner's bracket to meet Mataeo Blessing of Coal City Thursday evening.

Tony Keene of Harrisburg (120 pounds) also won his first match, beating Dylan Crouch of Dwight, 8-2. He advanced to face Payton Murphy of Tremont.

Mason Tieffel of Benton (138) won his first match, earning a 9-1 major decision over Bryson Spaulding of IC Catholic. He advanced to meet Brock Smith of Riverdale.

Dayton Hoffman of Murphysboro (170) dropped his first match, falling by pin in the opening period to defending state champion, Jackson Gillen of Yorkville Christian. Hoffman will compete in the consolation bracket Friday morning.

Liam Fox of Murphysboro (145) picked up a victory in his first match, squeaking out a 2-1 win over Brody Rudkin of Richmond-Burton on a third-period reversal for the winner. He advanced to meet Paul Ishikawa of Illini Bluff.

Jackson Graff of Murphysboro (106) dropped his first match via pin in the first period to Aiden Larsen of Yorkville Christian.

Kaiden Richards (113) of the Red Devils lost his first match, 6-2, to Brody Widlowski of Coal City.

Bryce Edwards of Murphysboro (132) fell in his first match. He was pinned in the first period by Vance Williams of Woodstock-Marian. He will compete Tuesday in the wrestlebacks.

Payton Allen of Fairfield (285) won his first match, defeating Hunter Wilson of Bismarck by pin in the first period. He advanced to face Isaiah Gonalez of IC Catholic.

In Class 2A, Dillon White of Mount Vernon (120) won his opening match, pinning Chance Woods of Evergreen Park in the first period. He advanced to face Tyler Evans of Prairie Ridge.

Rider Searcy of Mount Vernon (145) also won his first match, beating Cole Porten of Wauconda by pin in the second period.

Ethan Rivera of the Rams (182) fell to Nico Ronchetti of Joliet Catholic by pin in the third period.

Mason Randall of Mount Vernon (195) lost his opening-round match to Evan Jocic of Montini by a 3-2 decision.

Carbondale's Isaiah Duckworth (160) dropped his first match, falling to Zane Hulett of Washington, 7-0.

Brenden Banz of the Terriers (170) defeated Dawson Adams of Thornton and advanced to meet Aiden Cohen of Deerfield.

Carbondale's Aiden Taylor (195) won his first match, defeating Kevin Halley of Vernon Hills by pin in the opening period.