HIGHLAND - It was a super strong field of wrestlers competing at the Class 2A Highland Sectional Wrestling Tournament Saturday with only six from our area placing among the top three to qualify for state next weekend in Champaign.

Carbondale's Isaiah Duckworth placed second at 160 pounds. After an opening-round bye, he defeaed Asher Kolowski of Champaign Central by pin at 5:05. He followed up with a pin of Tyler Easter of Champaign Centennial in 0:45, and then dropped the championship match to Maddox Kirts of Bloomington by pin in 1:56.

Brenden Banz of the Terriers, competing at 170 pounds, placed third overall. After a first-round bye, he earned a pin at 0:25 of the first period against Cal Hilliard of Mahomet-Seymour; lost to Abe Wojckiewzc of Bethalto Civic Memorial by major decision, 13-1; but then bounced back to beat Maddox Randall of Mount Vernon, 9-0, and Justin Hay of Chatham Glenwood via forfeit.

Carbondale's Aiden Taylor also placed third at 195 pounds. After a first-round bye, he defeated Logan Cooper of Bethalto Civic Memorial by pin at 1:46 before falling to Mateo Casillas, 7-0, in the semifinals. Casillas is the top-ranked wrestler in the state. Taylor then beat Ashton Zobrist of Highland, 7-3, and Mason Randall of Mount Vernon in the third-place match by pin at 2:35.

Falling short of qualification for Carbondale were Aiden Murphy (138) and Isaac Smith (132). Smith had qualified last year as a sophomore.

Not earning any wins were: Thomas Inboden (152), Ryan Hawk (182), and Javion Kizer (285).

"I thought we had a pretty good shot at qualifying two-to-five of our guys for state and we got three," said Terriers head coach Jerry Richards. "I was disappointed that Isaac Smih didn't make it back to state, but it was a tough sectional."

Mount Vernon's Dillon White placed first at 120 pounds to advance to state. It marked the first time since 2014 that a Rams wrestler had won a sectional title.

After a first-round bye, White pinned Brody Smith of Triad in 1:05; pinned Froylan Racey of Normal in 3:17; and pinned Pate Decian of Champaign Centennial in 0:59.

Rider Searcy of the Rams finished second at 145 pounds. After a first-round bye, he decisioned Joe Reif of Jacksonville, 9-2; pinned Nolan Mrozowski of Rochester in 0:38; and then fell to Bryce Griffin of Bethalto Civic Memorial in the finals by major decision at 15-6.

Also qualifying for Mount Vernon were Ethan Rivera (fourth at 182) and Mason Randall (fourth at 195).

The Marion Wildcats came up short in their bid to send any wrestlers to state.

Riddick Cook (113 pounds) lost his first match to Dylan McGrew of Normal by pin at 1:30. Brennan Vogt (126 pounds) lost his first match to Ty Rangel of Danville by pin at 3:57. Caleb Ohnesorge (152) won his first match, pinning Brock Barrows of Bethalto Civic Memorial in 1:26, but then lost to Aiden Postma of Triad, 7-0, and eventually lost the third-place match to Aiden Byal of Chatham-Glenwood, 6-4.

Kanye Gunn (competing at 285 pounds) opened with a pair of wins, pinning Zach Poole of Lincoln in 0:30 and then beating Brandon Harvey of Champaign Centennial before falling by pin at 2:48 to Robert Hull of Springfield Souheast. He then lost in the wrestlebacks to Jaydon Bush of Jersey by fall at 2:36.

Not earning wins for the WIldcats were: Max Wade (120), Tate Miller (132), Caden Frey (145), Malaki Weatherly (182), and Bryan Madinger (220).

"This sectional was a meat grinder," said Wildcats head coach Darren Lindsey. "I've never seen so many No.1-ranked players in the state at the same sectional. We have a lot of good wrestlers, just no great ones. Kanye wrestled well and had his guy nearly pinned in his wo losses, but didn't get the call and ended up on his back. Caleb hurt his hip in his semifinal match and I decided not to force the issue by having him continue in the next match. It wasn't worth it."