Benton junior Mason Tieffel made short work of most of his first three opponents to advance to the Class 1A 138-weight class title match for the second time in the last two years.

“Mason was motivated and hungry to get back to the finals,” said Benton coach Aaron Robinson.

Tieffel won by a 9-1 major decision in the first round, needed a sudden victory in overtime to win his second and beat Vandalia senior Owen Miller (42-10) with a pin 29 seconds into the second period to reach the title match. Tieffel will wrestle Newman junior Carter Rude (46-5) for the crown.

“He had one of the best matches of the tournament in the quarterfinals against the defending state champion,” Robinson said. “Mason controlled the semifinal match from the start. We picked bottom to start the second and then escaped and got a takedown. From there Mason turned him with a bar series and pinned him.”

The victory over Miller also set the school record for wins in a season as he improved to 51-2 breaking Gabe Craig’s record of 50 wins set three years ago.

Also in 1A, five other local wrestlers are still in the hunt for a third place medal.

Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Drew Sadler (47-2) won his first two 106-weight class matches by a 6-0 decision and a 5-3 decision, but lost in the semifinal match to Riverdale freshman Dean Wainwright (48-1) by an 8-4 decision to drop in the third place semifinal match Saturday.

“It was a back-and-forth battle all the way to the last second,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Chase Hargrave.

Harrisburg junior Tony Keene (44-3) will start championship Saturday in the 120 semifinals. Keene won his first match by an 8-2 decision and his second in sudden victory 9-7. He was pinned in the championship semifinals by Yorkville Christian junior Ty Edwards (45-6) by a pin 27 seconds into the second period.

“Tony has some great shots, but give the other kid credit for defending,” said Harrisburg coach Greg Langley. “Tony is obviously disappointed, but will come back tomorrow to work toward the 3rd place medal.”

Herrin junior Blue Bishop (46-3) will also open in the third place semifinals after losing his championship semifinal match to Illini Bluffs senior Paul Ishkwawa (50-0) by a 4-2 decision.

“Blue lost to the No. 1 ranked wrestler by a last second takedown in the third period,” said Herrin coach Kelsey Lewis.

The other two start their Saturday in the third place quarterfinals. Murphysboro sophomore Bryce Edwards (43-10) will wrestle Coal City senior Jake Piatak (8-2) at 132. Edwards lost his opening match to one of the finalists Woodstock sophomore Vance Williams (41-7) by a pin in 1:12 before winning his next two matches to stay alive by a pin in 5:30 and an 8-6 decision.

Fairfield senior Payton Allen (49-2 will wrestle St. Francis freshman Jaylen Torres (21-2) in his quarterfinal match. Allen won his first match by a pin in 1:25. After losing to one of the finalists, Isaiah Gonzalez of IC Catholic, by a pin in 1:30 he remained alive with a sudden victory win over Coal City senior Michael Gonzalez.

In Class 2A Carbondale senior Brendan Banz (46-4) will also start in the 170 third place quarterfinals against Oak Forest junior Max Corrall (38-9). Carbondale senior Aiden Taylor (44-5) is in the 195 third place quarterfinals against Glenwood senior Brandon Bray (37-16).