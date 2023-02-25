BLOOMINGTON – Anna-Jonesboro’s Zoee Sadler and Goreville’s Alivia Ming each placed second Saturday at the single-class state wrestling tournament for girls in Bloomington.

This year marked only the second year there has been a separate state tournament for girls.

Sadler, the twin sister of Drew Sadler, who placed second at the boys meet last weekend, competed at 105 pounds.

The sophomore opened with a win by pin over Mali Patino of Elgin. She followed up with a technical fall win over Snow Kihi of Grant and then an 8-5 decision over Annika Cottom of Lake Forest before losing in the championship match to Harlee Hiller of Loyola, 8-1.

Ming competed at 140 pounds. She opened with a win by pin over Suzie Knutte of Lemont; followed up with a win by pin over Al Ghala Al Radi of Niles West; pinned Jasmine McCaskel of R. Burton in the semifinals; and fell by pin in the third period to Mackenzie Pratt of Edwardsville by pin in the opening period.

Goreville teammate Mikah Merrill (145) placed sixth overall. She opened with a win over Katelyn Marvel of Canton; lost to Sajra Sulejmani of Stevenson; bounced back to beat Bekah Monciviaz of Grayslake; beat Jordan Bicknell of Olympia; and finally lost out to Antonia Phillips of Alton.

A third Goreville wrestler – freshman Krista McBride – dropped both of her matches at 190 pounds. She lost to Jayden Huesca-Rodriguez of West Chicago and Isabel Peralta of Oak Forest.

Hannah Younger of Mount Vernon (100 pounds) lost to Alexandra Sebek of Oak Forest and Chloe Wong of Joliet Catholic.

Oregon Dover of Anna-Jonesboro (120) lost her first match to Alexis Vasilopoulos of Loyola; bounced back to pin Michelle Nafzger of Erie; and then fell to Isabella Motteler of Peoria Richwood.

Mia Balota of Benton (120) dropped both of her contests – one to Monica Griffin of Bowen and the other to Brooklyn Sheaffer of Kaneland.

Faith Loyd of Carbondale (125) lost her first match to Bri Bynum of Sherrard, but came back to beat Justyce Selzer of Warren and Neolami Rodriguez of Waukegan before bowing out with a loss to Madeline Zerafa-Lazarevic of Schaumburg.

Haylie Nappier-Feth of Marion (155) dropped both of her matches. She lost to Maryam Ndiaya of Moline and Yamile Penaloza of Fenton.

Faith Barnett of Mount Vernon (170) lost to Mickaela Keane of Andrew; bounced back to beat Sidney Ray of Minooka; and then lost to Ionica Rivera of West Aurora.

“I thought both of our wrestlers (Sadler and Dover) wrestled well,” said A-J head coach Chase Hargrave. “This was Zoee’s first trip to the girls state meet and she did extremely well. I will be expecting another strong season from her next year. Oregon is a senior. She is a two-time state qualifier. Unfortunately for her, the 120-pound weight class was pretty stacked.”

Goreville head coach Bart Pullam was also proud of his trio of grapplers.

“Alivia is just a super kid,” he said. “She placed fourth at state last year and second this year. She was a model captain for us.

“Micah was a two-time qualifier for us. She has the heart of a lion, such a super strong girl who competes so hard. And Krista is just a freshman. She’s only going to get better. She earned everything she got this season.”