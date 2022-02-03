Prep Wrestling | West Frankfort grapplers enjoying best season ever

WEST FRANKFORT — Some sports fly under the radar. It may not be fair, but the lion's share of media attention routinely goes to boys and girls basketball during the winter months - sometimes at the expense of sports like wrestling and bowling.

One of the so-called "minor" sports deserving of some recognition here in Southern Illinois is the West Frankfort Redbirds wrestling team.

Coach Rick Arrington's boys have amassed a 20-6 competition record this season and are now preparing for the Class 1A Harrisburg Regional on Saturday.

The Redbirds claimed a share of the River-to-River Conference championship with Anna-Jonesboro this season based on dual-meet match play. It marks the first league title for FCHS since 2011 and only the second in school history. The 20 regular-season wins is also the most in school history, two wins better than 18-win seasons posted in 2011 and 2015.

Moreover, Arrington, who was named head coach in 2008, became the school's all-time winningest coach in wrestling with 219 career victories after the Redbirds recently won a triangular meet with Trico and Carmi-White County. The previous record of 217 was held by longtime coach Jack Calvert.

A graduate of FCHS in 1997, Arrington said he wrestled for Calvert and assistant coach Marcus Chance. The latter remains on staff today.

"Marcus was always the guy who met me in the weight room before school every day. He's very dedicated to the sport of wrestling," Arrington said.

Junior Gavin Mann, who competes at 138 pounds for the Redbirds, leads the team in victories with 28. He qualified for the sectional meet as a freshman in 2020 and is a favorite to qualify again this weekend at the regional.

Senior Eli Klus (25 wins), who grapples at 120 pounds, also qualified for sectionals two years ago as a sophomore and is another favorite to qualify for the sectional at Saturday's regional. Vandalia will host the sectional on Feb. 12.

"It's entirely possible we could qualify five or maybe as many as 10 kids," said Arrington. "But we would have to have an excellent day to get 10 to the next round. We would have to catch some breaks because it's a stacked regional. I'd have to say that Murphysboro and A-J come in as the favorites. We could be right there with them if we are on our game."

Competing for the Redbirds on Saturday will be sophomore Hayeden Hughes (106); sophomore Andrew Milligan (113); Klus at 120; freshman Cameron Joyner (126); senior Raj Jenkins (132); Mann (138); junior Ashtin Swann (145); junior Jaden Smilanich (152); junior Joseph Kahl (160); freshman Connor Henson (170); freshman Brandon Turner (182); senior Anthony Joyner (195); senior Hunter Stitely (220); and junior Braxton Chance (heavyweight).

Jenkins said he's glad he made the decision to return to wrestling after a two-year hiatus.

"I wrestled my freshman year, played basketball my sophomore year and then didn't do either last year," Jenkins said. "Things have worked out well for me this season, though, since coming back to the sport. I could tell that I really missed it. I placed fourth at the Lawrenceville Invitational this season, recently beat Sebastian Brown of Harrisburg, who had beaten me twice previously, and now stand 16-13 going into the regional. I'm also proud to serve as one of our team captains."

Jenkins said he's also happy to help out with the underclassmen when needed.

"We have some talent on this team," he said. "It's a good mix of young guys and more experienced guys. We've worked hard to be where we are at right now. Winning conference was a goal and winning regional is too. As for me, there's just no better feeling than the feeling you get after a win."

Arrington added that team chemistry cannot be overlooked.

"I consider all these kids and coaches, including our junior wrestling program coach, Paul Coash, part of my family," he said. "We all get along well. I love seeing the kids cheerlead for one another and screaming their heads off. They genuinely care for one another. A lot of the parents are close, too. They all sit together at the matches. Our program is in a really good place right now."

