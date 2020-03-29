The Southern Wrestler of the Year | Carbondale’s Aron Taylor

“He was a reasonably tough kid when he started off and he toughed up as the years went by,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards. “We had high expectations for Aron because he won a state title in IKWF (Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation) and he started hitting his stride as a sophomore. He’s in good company and deserves to be mentioned along side Zane and Cameron.”

Taylor led the team in pins with 29, in match points with 341, in takedowns with 116 and in three-point near falls with 19. In addition to his 29 wins by a pin, Taylor won five major decisions, three technical falls, four by decisions, including his fifth place match at state, and one by a forfeit.

“As a wrestler, he can do almost anything and brings it the entire six minutes,” Richards said. “He’s really good on his feet and he’s tough on the top as a rider. He also can turn guys and pin guys when we need the points. He’s quick and his game plan is to have a lot of motion and have his opponent react to him. He’s been consistent throughout his career.”

Taylor finished with the third most wins in school history with a career record of 149-34 eclipsed only by Richards (173-10) and Caffey (156-25). In addition, Taylor is the ninth Terrier wrestler in the program’s history to place at the state tournament.