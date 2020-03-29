The Southern Wrestler of the Year | Carbondale’s Aron Taylor

CARBONDALE — Carbondale senior Aron Taylor is one of those special wrestlers that placed three times at state.
He joins Zane Richards and Cameron Caffey as the only Carbondale wrestler to do so. And, he's the fourth Terrier to be named The Southern Illinoisan's Wrestler of the Year.
“It’s been a journey with ups and downs along the way," Taylor said, "but through it all, it’s been a process, and while this was unexpected, it’s a great way to end my wrestling career."
Taylor capped off his stellar career with his third straight trip to the state tournament after winning his second regional title. He ended the season with a 9-2 decision in the Class 2A 152-weight class to stand on the podium at the State Farm Center in Champaign with the fifth-place medal hanging around his neck.
“After losing the fifth-place match for two straight years, I kicked all the thoughts from the previous years and the sectional final away and went in knowing I was going to win that match,” Taylor said. “Coach wanted to talk to me, but I said, ‘no, I’m going to win this match if it’s the last thing I do’. I knew to beat this kid, I had to get in head early. I came out fast and quick and took him down. There was not a time I let up.”
Taylor was one of only three local wrestlers to place at the state tournament, along with his teammate, junior Luke Daly, who also finished fifth at 160, and Marion junior Gaige Owens, who finished sixth at 120.
“He was a reasonably tough kid when he started off and he toughed up as the years went by,” said Carbondale coach Jerry Richards. “We had high expectations for Aron because he won a state title in IKWF (Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation) and he started hitting his stride as a sophomore. He’s in good company and deserves to be mentioned along side Zane and Cameron.”
Taylor led the team in pins with 29, in match points with 341, in takedowns with 116 and in three-point near falls with 19. In addition to his 29 wins by a pin, Taylor won five major decisions, three technical falls, four by decisions, including his fifth place match at state, and one by a forfeit.
“As a wrestler, he can do almost anything and brings it the entire six minutes,” Richards said. “He’s really good on his feet and he’s tough on the top as a rider. He also can turn guys and pin guys when we need the points. He’s quick and his game plan is to have a lot of motion and have his opponent react to him. He’s been consistent throughout his career.”
Taylor finished with the third most wins in school history with a career record of 149-34 eclipsed only by Richards (173-10) and Caffey (156-25). In addition, Taylor is the ninth Terrier wrestler in the program’s history to place at the state tournament.
“I like winning, so I wanted to work hard and couldn’t wait to get in the practice room to achieve that,” Taylor said. “My game is moving the whole time. My philosophy is never stop and think, but always go and think. If you stop, your opponent can get an edge on you. I’m always adapting my skills to each different opponent, especially in mid-match when things don’t work.”
Taylor began wrestling at age six and won the 112 lbs. state title while in the seventh grade. But his eighth grade season didn’t go as he planned.
You have free articles remaining.
“I enjoyed wrestling, especially since my dad, who wrestled in high school, was a part-time coach, making it fun,” Taylor said. “I finally started to get into the competitive part in the sixth grade because I began winning. In eighth grade, though, I didn’t do well at state.”
After renewing his spirit, Taylor made the varsity roster his freshman year, finishing with a 27-13 record in the 145-pound weight class. His first foray into the postseason started with a third place finish at the regional and it ended in the sectionals with two straight losses.
“I had a winning record, which was a big accomplishment, and third at regional, and I took it as a sign of what I could be if I work hard,” Taylor said.
Taylor made a big jump his sophomore year with a 41-9 record at 145. He improved to second at the regional and fourth at the sectional to qualify for the state tournament for the first time. He advanced to the fifth place match, but lost by a 4-2 decision.
“The big jump was because of spring and summer wrestling,” Taylor said.
His junior year he bumped up a weight class to 152 and won his first regional and sectional titles to qualify for state for the second time, but once again lost the fifth-place match by a 9-8 decision that time. He finished with a 39-7 record.
“That was the year of would have, could have, should haves,” Taylor said. “State stuck with me throughout the spring, summer and last season because I lost a match to get to third place by one point, and then I lost the fifth-place match by one point against guys I had previously beat. I don’t know what happened. It might have been mental or it might have been physical or a mix of everything. I came out knowing I was never going to lose again unless the guy was better than me.”
Finishing the previous three seasons with a loss was a motivating factor for Taylor to not let his final trip to the state tournament also end in a loss.
“This year was about leaving everything out there because you don’t want to come off the mat knowing you could have done more,” Taylor said.
Taylor has decided to attend SIU for a mechanical engineering degree, and since SIU doesn’t have a wrestling team, he ended his wrestling career with a win.
“I love the sport of wrestling, so it’s not like I don’t want to wrestle again, but in my mind I’m OK with that because I really love helping others get better, so I’m going to help with the Terriers program this upcoming year,” Taylor said.
Taylor is a good student with a 4.0 GPA on the unweighted scale, which earned him Academic All-State honors and the four-year full-ride Chancellor’s Scholarship.
“We get a lot of good kids come through our program and not only on the mat,” Richards said. “As a captain I couldn’t ask for anything more. He is unselfish, in fact, to the point as a team there were a couple kids bunched up at the same weight, and he had the chance to pick any weight he wanted to go. And true to his nature he chose the weight where he had to cut weight each week so his teammate could weigh in at a more comfortable weight. He’s a real team player.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!