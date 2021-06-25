Wrestler of the Year | Carbondale's Luke Daly

“We were lucky last year because we completed state the week before COVID came,” Daly said. “Carbondale has a strong tradition of excellence in wrestling, so I feel honored to be a member of the 100 wins club. You could fill the wrestling room with the wrestlers who have 100 wins or more.”

However, his plans for a big finale that might have ended with a state title were scuttled when the season was postponed four months and then shoehorned amongst track, baseball, softball and girls soccer in late spring. Wrestling is normally a winter sport with only basketball to contend with.

"I’m super happy to have had any kind of season because for a while it was looking we weren’t going to get anything,” Daly said. “You go through the winter months and like ‘hey, I’m usually wrestling at this time, so what’s going on’. It was nice to spend Christmas with the family and not watch everyone else eat since I usually don’t get to eat during Christmas. It was very different and something we had to adapt to. Even though it was just in the south, we did get time as a team and to grow within our sport.”