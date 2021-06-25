Wrestler of the Year | Carbondale's Luke Daly

CARBONDALE — Luke Daly, who became only the third wrestler in the long history of the Carbondale wrestling program to finish a season with an undefeated record, is this season’s Southern Illinoisan Wrestler of the Year.
“I’m super excited,” Daly said. “It’s a pretty prestigious award and last year my teammate Aron Taylor won it, and I’m excited to win it the next year.”
This is the seventh time a Carbondale wrestler has won the award, starting with Eric Chappell winning the first award for the 1993-94 season. Zane Richards won it three years in a row from 2010 to 2012, Cameron Caffey won it in 2017 and Taylor in 2020.
Despite having his senior season cut to just 35% of what it normally would have been and having the postseason canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daly still did what he does best — winning. Daly went 17-0 to join two-time state champ Richards (2009-2012) and one-time state champ Caffey (2014-2017) as the only Terriers wrestlers to go undefeated.
“We didn’t get as many tournaments as we usually do, so I didn’t get as many chances to be tested in that undefeated status, but it’s still nice to go undefeated,” Daly said.
Daly came into the season as a two-time state qualifier coming off a fifth place finish at the state tournament and a 44-4 record. The senior finished his high school career a two-time regional champ with a 127-30 record and is the second ranked wrestler in the state in the 170 weight class.
“We were lucky last year because we completed state the week before COVID came,” Daly said. “Carbondale has a strong tradition of excellence in wrestling, so I feel honored to be a member of the 100 wins club. You could fill the wrestling room with the wrestlers who have 100 wins or more.”
However, his plans for a big finale that might have ended with a state title were scuttled when the season was postponed four months and then shoehorned amongst track, baseball, softball and girls soccer in late spring. Wrestling is normally a winter sport with only basketball to contend with.
"I’m super happy to have had any kind of season because for a while it was looking we weren’t going to get anything,” Daly said. “You go through the winter months and like ‘hey, I’m usually wrestling at this time, so what’s going on’. It was nice to spend Christmas with the family and not watch everyone else eat since I usually don’t get to eat during Christmas. It was very different and something we had to adapt to. Even though it was just in the south, we did get time as a team and to grow within our sport.”
If the season had been typical, Daly would have had maybe 30 more matches to give him a chance for up to 47 wins and a chance to possibly pass up Caffey (156 wins), Zach Williard (150 wins), Taylor (149 wins) and Jared Ragan (147 wins) for second place on the all-time win list behind Richards and his 173 wins. As it turned out, his 17 wins allowed him to pass Alli Ragan by three wins.
Making his season more impressive is the fact that just before the wrestling season began, Daly was playing inside linebacker for the Terrier football team.
“For a while it was hard to get any sort of normal practices in at all,” Daly said. “I also had cut down from my football weight of 185 to my wrestling weight of 170 quicker.”
Daly opened his high school career by posting a 29-15 record in the 132 weight class. He finished second at the regional and his season ended at the sectionals, being eliminated in the round just before getting into the money rounds.
As a sophomore, Daly bumped up to 160 and won his first regional title and finished third at the sectional to qualifying for the state tournament. He didn’t place at Champaign after going 2-2 to end the season with a 37-11 record.
“That was a little disappointing since I missed placing my first time at state by one match,” Daly said.
Last year Daly bumped up one weight class to 170 and improved once again to repeat as regional champ and finished second at the sectional.
Daly comes by his passion for wrestling honestly with his first coach being his father, who was a high school wrestler at Taylorville. He took to the mat in kindergarten, but it was in the third grade when it became more of a sport than an activity.
“I started going to once a week practices in kindergarten with my dad, who was coach throughout middle school,” Daly said. “He really got me in the wrestling world of it. There’s a transition period when you hit third grade because you start going into the bigger classes with the rest of the middle school kids and start doing tournaments. I went 0-3 my first tournament, but despite not liking to lose I still loved it and continue to do it.”
The season didn’t just end for Daly because the IWCOA (Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association) are hosted their own unofficial regionals, sectionals and the Class 2A championships in Springfield on Friday.
“I think it’s awesome we were able to get some sort of postseason to end the season,” Daly said. “In my weight class of 170 for the most part everyone came. I am ready. The best I can perform is now. I think I’ve been preparing for this for a long time. I’m definitely ready to compete this weekend.”
Daly went 2-0 to win the regional title and 3-0 to win the sectional title. At the championships he won his first match by a pin in 2:17, his second by a 7-0 decision and his third by a 7-1 decision to advance to the title match against No. 1 ranked Caden Ernd from Crystal Lake, who came into the championship match also undefeated at 12-0.
The championship match was a barnburner with Daly losing a 1-0 decision. The only point came at the beginning of the second period on an escape. Daly finished the season with an unofficial record of 25-1.
“He was defensively sound, so I couldn’t get deep in on my attacks,” Daly said. “It’s good to get some closure to what’s gone on this season. If I hadn’t got this, my high school career would have ended on a 'what if' on what could have happened if we had a state series my senior year.”
The other results from the IWCOA boys open championships Friday were Benton senior Gabe Craig (30-0) winning the Class 1A 285 title and Murphysboro junior Arojae Hart (26-1) finishing second in the Class 1A 132 weight class.