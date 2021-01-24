Suter scores first 3 NHL goals as Blackhawks beat Red Wings

CHICAGO — Pius Suter exhaled after he scored his first NHL goal. Once he got his second, he started thinking about another one.

Suter collected his first three goals in his sixth game and Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Sunday for their second straight win.

The 24-year-old Suter became the first player to score each of his first three NHL goals in the same game since Auston Matthews' four-goal debut for Toronto on Oct. 12, 2016. He became the second player to accomplish the feat for the Blackhawks, joining Bill Kendall on Dec. 17, 1933.

“I was happy to get the first one, finally, made it easier after,” Suter said. “Then after the second one, I feel like, yeah, now you need to get that third, especially when the second one is that early.”

Connor Murphy and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Chicago swept its two-game set with Detroit after beginning the season with four straight losses in Florida. Phillipp Kurashev also scored, and Patrick Kane had two assists.