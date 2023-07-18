Football practices in Illinois don’t officially get underway until Monday, Aug. 7, but summer camps and seven-on-seven tournaments have me in the mood to talk a little prep football, especially with the Cardinals stinking it up on the ball diamond this summer.

Believe it or not, we're barely over a month away from the start of the 2023 fall season. And there are a few wrinkles worth noting after perusing the fall schedules released late last week.

Of course, there are no surprises for those 10 schools in the Black Diamond Conference as all nine regular-season games for each school are league contests. That's what is referred to as a closed conference - no non-conference matches.

Schools participating include: league champ, Johnston City; Fairfield; Carmi-White County; Sesser-Valier/Waltonville; Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton; Eldorado; Hamilton County; Flora; Edwards County; and Vienna.

Sporting five home games each are Johnston City, CZR, Fairfield, Hamilton County, and Vienna. Everyone else plays four home games.

All of the Vienna home games are set for 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Other 1 p.m. Saturday contests within the league find Hamilton County at Edwards County on Sept. 16 and CZR at Fairfield on Oct. 7.

It should also be noted that Fairfield will open its season at home with Vienna on Thursday, Aug. 24 – the earliest date allowed by the IHSA.

R2R (OHIO)

The Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference has been flip-flopped. Beginning this fall, there will be five schools in the Ohio Division and six in the Mississippi. The Mississippi had been operating with five schools ever since Sparta bolted for the Cahokia Conference at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

This year, however, Benton and West Frankfort from the Ohio have shifted to the Mississippi to join Du Quoin, Nashville, Pinckneyville, and Anna-Jonesboro. Carterville has moved from the Mississippi to the Ohio, joining Herrin, Murphysboro, Harrisburg, and Massac County.

The conference has yet to find a sixth school for the Ohio despite having made overtures toward Salem.

What significance does five schools hold vs six, you ask?

It means that Ohio Division teams will fall short by one game of having played five league games, the minimum required for automatic qualification to the state playoffs. Therefore, the winner of the Ohio Division must win additional non-conference games in order to reach the playoffs.

Herrin, Murphysboro, Harrisburg and Massac County all play five home games this fall.

As for Saturday games, Herrin plays three this season. The Tigers open the season at home at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 against Marion; will travel to Massac County for a 1 p.m. league contest on Sept. 30; and will also host Fairbury (Prairie Central) at 2 p.m. on Oct. 7.

In addition to Marion and Fairbury, other non-conference games for Herrin will include: Du Quoin, West Frankfort, and Breese Central.

Murphysboro plays no Saturday games this season. The only scheduling wrinkle is a 7:30 p.m. season opener at home against Carbondale. All other games are at 7 p.m.

Non-conference matches in addition to Carbondale include: Madison, Du Quoin, Anna-Jonesboro, and Benton.

Massac County’s non-conference games are: West Frankfort, Anna-Jonesboro, Pinckneyville, Bridgeport (Red Hill), and Barlow Ballard Memorial, Ky.

Carterville’s non-conference schedule features: Benton, Nashville, West Frankfort Anna-Jonesboro, and St. Joseph-Ogden. The Lions play four of their five home games in consecutive weeks from Sept. 15 through Oct. 6.

Harrisburg’s non-conference schedule includes; Anna-Jonesboro, Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Benton, and Alton Marquette.

The Bulldogs will play four of their five home games in consecutive weeks from Aug. 25 through Sept. 15.

R2R (MISSISSIPPI)

Anna-Jonesboro’s four non-conference opponents include: Harrisburg, Murphysboro, Massac County and Carterville. The only Saturday game is a league game when the Wildcats host West Frankfort at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Benton’s non-conference scheduled features Carterville, Chester, Murphysboro, and Harrisburg. The Rangers play no Saturday games.

Du Quoin’s non-league contests include: Chester, Harrisburg. Herrin, and Murphysboro. The Indians play no Saturday games.

Nashville’s non-league matches are: Carlyle. Carterville, Trenton-Wesclin, and Shelbyville. The Hornets play no Saturday games.

Pinckneyville’s non-conference games include: Red Bud, Sparta, Harrisburg, and Massac County. The Panthers play no Saturday games.

West Frankfort’s non-conference tilts feature Massac County, Herrin, Carterville, and Sparta. The one Saturday game is a league game at A-J at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.

SOUTH SEVEN

Much like the Ohio Division of the R2R Conference, the South Seven will be operating with five league members this fall as opposed to six following the news last year that Althoff Catholic of Belleville was departing the league.

All that remain are Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Centralia, and Cahokia.

Non-conference games for Carbondale include: Murphysboro, Collinsivlle, Granite City, Springfield Lighthouse Christian in Missouri, and Mascoutah.

Non-conference games for Centralia feature: Salem, Collinsville, Althoff Catholic, Granite City, and Effingham.

Marion’s non-conference matches are: Herrin, Granite City, Hopkinsville Christian County, Ky., Collinsville, and Mattoon.

Mount Vernon’s non-league games are: Waterloo, Collinsville, Bonne Terre of North County, Mo., Granite City, and Alton. Of the Rams’ five home games, they play four consecutively from Sept. 15 through Oct. 6.

Centralia and Carbondale also have five home games this fall. The only Saturday match features Marion at Herrin in the season opener on Aug. 26. Game time is set for 7 p.m.