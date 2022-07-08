Hoops season remains in limbo for Pharaohs

CARBONDALE — It's been a frustrating summer for the Carbondale-based Southern Illinois Pharaohs semi-professional men's basketball team.

After racing out to an 8-0 start through May, the titans of the hardwood have been stuck in neutral as game after game has been cancelled due to lack of players on the opposing team.

Saturday, June 9 was to mark the opening round of the playoffs as the Pharaohs were to face off with Fayetteville, Arkansas. That game has been forfeited to Southern Illinois as Fayetteville is unable to make the trip north, citing financial issues.

According to Pharaohs head coach Scott Edgar, it's just par for the course this season.

"We were supposed to play a 16-game regular-season schedule, but the last time we played was before Memorial Day weekend," Edgar said. "Because a lot of travel is involved with these games, I'm sure gas prices have a lot to do with teams dropping out. And it could also be due to losing. You aren't as motivated to play if your team isn't winning.

"We're still practicing two-to-three times a week, but I can see the dejection in their eyes when I tell them another team has cancelled on us," Edgar said. "Our guys have put a lot of time and effort into this."

Because of the forfeit win, the Pharaohs (now 9-0 presumably) advance to the Eastern Conference finals on July 23 in Columbus, Ohio. Should Southern Illinois win both games there, it would take on the winner of the Western Conference finals, which is to be played in Carbondale on July 23.

The Carbondale-hosted event does not include the Pharaohs and will be played at the Justin Dentmon Center (formerly Bowen Gymnasium at the old Carbondale Community High School).