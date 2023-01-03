Hosman leads Patriots past Tigers

METROPOLIS - The Massac County Patriots knocked the Herrin Tigers from the ranks of the unbeaten Tuesday, defeating the visitors from Williamson County, 46-41, erasing a 12-point second-half deficit.

Herrin led at each of the first three quarter breaks: 15-11, 23-13, and 30-25, but could never pull away from the Patriots like they were able to do the week before at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament.

With the victory, Massac improves to 13-2 overall, 2-1 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. Herrin falls to 13-1 overall and also stands 2-1 in the league.

There were two big keys to the Patriots' win. Junior point guard Isaac Hosman enjoyed a stellar second half, scoring 20 of his game-high 23 points. The other was Herrin star player Haydon Mayer picking up two fouls early in the first quarter and having to sit out the remainder of the half. He had no points over the first two periods and only finished with two for the game.

Massac head coach Joe Hosman was elated with his team's comeback and said his son was a big factor in the win.

"Isaac can kind of take things over at times, and he still tries to find the open man," the elder Hosman said. "Tonight, he put it on his shoulders to score a little more, but I think what won it for us was our defense. We held them to seven points in the third quarter."

Hosman praised Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz for the work he has done in making the Tigers such a formidable opponent.

"He's doing a fine job there. They beat us really solid in the Eldorado tournament. In fact, they had beaten us like the last five times we had played them. That's why this is such a big win for us.'

Shurtz shrugged off the loss.

"I think we kind of played not to lose at times instead of playing to win," he said. "We were a little stagnant on offense. But give Massac credit. They're a good team and Isaac had a really good game. He hit a lot of big shots at the end."

Shurtz said in some ways losing may help his ballclub.

"For one thing, it kind of takes the pressure off keeping that undefeated streak going. Now, maybe we can relax and right the ship this weekend when West Frankfort (Friday) and Du Quoin (Saturday) come into town. Tonight was just one game. I am confident in my guys. We will be fine."

Top scorer for Herrin was Exavier Williams with 13 points. Jonathan Harrison tacked on 10.