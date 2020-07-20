Hot start leads Jones to come-from-behind SIGA win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST FRANKFORT — Aaron Jones birdied four of his first eight holes to come from behind and win the 96th SIGA Championship on Sunday at Franklin County Country Club.

Jones trailed a foursome by two shots to begin the final round, but won the tournament going away with a 4-under 67. Jones bogeyed No. 11 and 16 on the back nine but was able to beat Zach Williams by two shots for the $325 prize. Jones finished the two-day event 3-under, while Williams finished 1-under in the 32-man field.

Williams entered Sunday tied for the lead with Michael Fowler, Tom Portner and Riley Klingelberg after shooting a 1-under 70 on Saturday. Klingelberg and Fowler both shot 72 on Sunday to finish tied for third at even-par. Portner shot a 4-over 75 on Sunday to finish +3, in sixth place. T.J. Broy overcame a 3-over 74 with a 1-under 70 on Sunday to move into fifth place.

Will Carmickle, Matt Hefley, Justin Hemings and Ryan Williams all tied for seventh place in the men's championship (+5).