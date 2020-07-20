Hot start leads Jones to come-from-behind SIGA win

WEST FRANKFORT — Aaron Jones birdied four of his first eight holes to come from behind and win the 96th SIGA Championship on Sunday at Franklin County Country Club.
Jones trailed a foursome by two shots to begin the final round, but won the tournament going away with a 4-under 67. Jones bogeyed No. 11 and 16 on the back nine but was able to beat Zach Williams by two shots for the $325 prize. Jones finished the two-day event 3-under, while Williams finished 1-under in the 32-man field.
Williams entered Sunday tied for the lead with Michael Fowler, Tom Portner and Riley Klingelberg after shooting a 1-under 70 on Saturday. Klingelberg and Fowler both shot 72 on Sunday to finish tied for third at even-par. Portner shot a 4-over 75 on Sunday to finish +3, in sixth place. T.J. Broy overcame a 3-over 74 with a 1-under 70 on Sunday to move into fifth place.
Will Carmickle, Matt Hefley, Justin Hemings and Ryan Williams all tied for seventh place in the men's championship (+5).
David Glass fired a 2-under 69 in the final round to win the senior men's championship over John Ellis. Glass (-2) was able to hold on to a two-shot lead over Ellis (even) after Ellis also shot 69 on Sunday. Mike Castellari, who was tied with Glass for the lead after Saturday, finished 1-over after firing a 72 Sunday. He finished third in the 12-man field.
Ashleigh Reeves (+5) followed up a 1-over 72 Saturday with a 4-over 75 Sunday to win the women's championship by five shots. Marianna Lewis (+10) was second after shooting 75-77 over the weekend. Barbara Dunston (+16) was third.
Marion's Sarah Capel won her fourth tournament title of the week after holding off Paige Compardo by one stroke to win the junior girls championship. Capel and Compardo both shot 73 in the opening round and were close throughout the back nine Sunday. Both birdied No. 17, but Capel was able to par 18 to finish +6. Compardo double bogeyed 18 and finished +7.
River Stilley beat Carter Goebel in a playoff to win the junior boys championship after both finished +4. Kerry Hammond (+10) held on to a five-shot lead to beat Peggy Malott (+13) for the women's net championship. Bill Hutchison won the super senior men's championship over Alan Diedrick. Hutchison followed up his 1-over 72 Saturday with a 2-over 73 Sunday to finish 3-over. Diedrick finished 12-over after firing back-to-back 77s.
