IHSA expands State Series in golf, cross country

The IHSA uncorked another surprise on Wednesday, this one being met with near-unanimous approval from athletic directors and coaches in two fall sports.
During a special meeting of the organization’s Board of Directors, they voted to add sectional tournaments in golf and cross country. Golf sectionals will take place from Oct. 12-17 and cross country sectionals are slated for Oct. 29-31.
This comes less than 24 hours after the IHSA unveiled its regional sites for boys and girls golf. It now must find sectional sites, a task most applaud it for taking up.
“Anything that gives our athletes more opportunities,” Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini said, “I have to applaud. I certainly feel our boys golf team was capable of getting to a state tournament and now they, and our cross country teams, will get another chance to compete.”
Last month, the IHSA said that no fall sport would compete beyond one round of postseason. Girls tennis’ version of a State Series starts at the sectional level, so it is unaffected by the vote.
But the Board of Directors, according to IHSA executive director Craig Anderson, asked him and the staff during last week’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting to consider adding sectional championships.
“Despite the challenges of this school year, our Board remains committed to providing the most rewarding postseason experiences possible,” Anderson said in a press release. “Given the timing, our greatest challenge will be finding hosts, especially in cross country.”
Since unveiling a revised athletic calendar on July 29 because of COVID-19, which wiped out spring sports, the IHSA in general and Anderson in particular have stressed one thing: That everything on its docket is fluid.
This is another example of it, and there’s at least one athletic director who wouldn’t be surprised if all three fall sports eventually got to play state championships next month or in November.
“You never know,” said Marion’s Ryan Goodisky. “They could announce tomorrow or Friday that we’re going to have state tournaments. You just have to roll with whatever they decide. I’m glad to see our athletes getting good news, so that makes this a good day.”
The IHSA received permission to send schools outside their COVID regions for the State Series. Schools haven’t been permitted to cross COVID regions in the regular season unless they’re in the same conference, such as Nashville and Sparta being in SIRR Mississippi with schools in a different region.
That allows them to better balance the number of participating schools in each regional. That helps explain why a Class 2A girls golf regional at Marion on October 7 will consist entirely of metro-east schools outside of Marion and Mount Vernon.
Anderson said that schools aren’t compelled to participate in the sectionals, and won’t have to pay an extra participation fee to do so. The IHSA is enacting a $100 fee to enter the State Series for the first time in 15 years.
“Based on the feedback we have received, we expect that some schools will choose not to participate beyond regionals,” he said. “We respect those decisions, but still want to provide as many opportunities as possible.”
Most coaches and athletes have spoken publicly about being happy just to be able to play this fall while other sports like football and volleyball must wait until spring. But they have also longed for a chance to compete beyond one round of the State Series.
Thanks to the fluidity Anderson has mentioned, the regionals won’t be the end point for golf and cross country.
“We’ve had to deliver a lot of bad news to our athletes since mid-March,” Albertini said. “So it’s nice to tell them some good news for a change.”
