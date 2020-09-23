IHSA expands State Series in golf, cross country

Since unveiling a revised athletic calendar on July 29 because of COVID-19, which wiped out spring sports, the IHSA in general and Anderson in particular have stressed one thing: That everything on its docket is fluid.

This is another example of it, and there’s at least one athletic director who wouldn’t be surprised if all three fall sports eventually got to play state championships next month or in November.

“You never know,” said Marion’s Ryan Goodisky. “They could announce tomorrow or Friday that we’re going to have state tournaments. You just have to roll with whatever they decide. I’m glad to see our athletes getting good news, so that makes this a good day.”

The IHSA received permission to send schools outside their COVID regions for the State Series. Schools haven’t been permitted to cross COVID regions in the regular season unless they’re in the same conference, such as Nashville and Sparta being in SIRR Mississippi with schools in a different region.

That allows them to better balance the number of participating schools in each regional. That helps explain why a Class 2A girls golf regional at Marion on October 7 will consist entirely of metro-east schools outside of Marion and Mount Vernon.