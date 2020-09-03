IHSA releases updated policy against hate speech and harassment

The Illinois High School Association implemented a new Board of Director’s Policy focused on addressing hate speech and harassment following the a routinely scheduled meeting on Aug. 24.
The IHSA Hate Speech and Harassment Policy is described in full detail on IHSA’s website. The developed policy reiterates that the IHSA does not tolerate hate speech or harassment, while seeking to provide a consistent framework to address and educate everyone involved should hate speech or harassment occur during a postseason contest or meet.
At Fairfield High School, football coach Justin Townsend enters his 20th season coaching the Mules when football is scheduled for play in the spring. Townsend views the IHSA’s Hate Speech and Harassment Policy as “very important,” and something he hopes everyone takes seriously.
“Every student-athlete deserves to be able to go out and compete and not have to worry about this issue,” Townsend said in a Thursday email.
Justin Groves at Benton High School sided with Townsend that being respectful begins with getting more involved in the community. Groves enters his fourth season coaching the Rangers football team, and believes the IHSA’s enhanced policy couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment.
“It is critical that this type of speech is removed from athletic events,” Groves stated in his email. “It reflects poorly on the individual, the team, their school, and their community. We want to do everything with a spirit of excellence at BCHS. Not just in the classroom, but on the field, at home, and in the community. Our words should reflect that spirit.”
The Policy defines hate speech or harassment as verbal, non-verbal or physical acts aimed at a person’s sex, gender identification, race, religion, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, pregnancy, marital or parental status, sexual orientation, or disability.
“We have been very fortunate at FCHS in that we haven’t had to deal with this a lot,” Townsend said on addressing Hate Speech and Harassment. “We try to instill in our athletes to not only compete at a high level, but also be positive role models in the community, as well as responsible citizens.”
The Policy states that if hate speech is heard by or reported to game officials, the officials will stop play and alert the head coaches of both teams. The incident will be discussed with the coaches and players involved to gain clarity, as well as to see if the allegation can be verified. If the hate speech can be verified, the culpable player or coach is immediately ejected from the game and suspended for the next contest. If the incident cannot be verified, warnings will be issued, and any further incidents would result in ejections. Fans who engage in hate speech and harassment will also be ejected.
“I do not recall any specific issues that have occurred involving our athletes during a contest,” said Groves. “We do not tolerate hate speech or harassment in any way at BCHS, in practice or in contests.”
Groves added that a situation like this would have been treated differently in years past. When asked how often he’s heard a derogatory term or racist remark throughout time coaching, he said it happens “occasionally.”
“When I was a young coach 20 years ago, there were things that happened on the field that would be treated a lot differently today,” he said. “Today it’s the casual use of derogatory terms that are the issue.”
Whether allegations can be verified or not at events, the athletic directors from each school will be notified of an incident within 24 hours so that they can begin to address the situation internally. Additionally, if hate speech or harassment occurs during a contest, but a coach is not informed until afterwards, the same post-game procedures will still occur with both administrations being alerted.
In the IHSA’s public statement, Evanston Township High School Athletic Director Chris Livatino, whose Central Suburban League is believed to be the state’s first conference to adopt a Hate Speech Policy stated: “Our mission was to help spread this message across Illinois that all student-athletes and coaches know they are protected and can compete without fear, intimidation or harassment.”
Both Townsend and Groves believe their student-athletes would come to them if such an instance occurred.
“We have an open door policy for our kids,” said Townsend. “We want our athletes to have an open line of communication, and this can hopefully prevent problems down the road.”
Groves’ philosophy for his players is to “run it through the filter.”
“We talk with our kids about how the words that come out of their mouth determines how intelligent they sound,” he said. “Our kids learn through these conversations and I do feel that it helps to enlighten them to the fact that their words matter, and you can’t take them back once they come out.”
618-351-5178
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!