IHSA releases updated policy against hate speech and harassment

“We have been very fortunate at FCHS in that we haven’t had to deal with this a lot,” Townsend said on addressing Hate Speech and Harassment. “We try to instill in our athletes to not only compete at a high level, but also be positive role models in the community, as well as responsible citizens.”

The Policy states that if hate speech is heard by or reported to game officials, the officials will stop play and alert the head coaches of both teams. The incident will be discussed with the coaches and players involved to gain clarity, as well as to see if the allegation can be verified. If the hate speech can be verified, the culpable player or coach is immediately ejected from the game and suspended for the next contest. If the incident cannot be verified, warnings will be issued, and any further incidents would result in ejections. Fans who engage in hate speech and harassment will also be ejected.