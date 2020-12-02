IHSA says no winter sports until at least January

With its hands essentially tied behind its back by the news that Illinois will stay in Tier 3 mitigations until further notice, the IHSA announced on Wednesday that winter sports won’t start until at least January.
Its Board of Directors held an update meeting via Zoom in which they discussed possible options to move forward with a basketball season. That will only happen if COVID-19 positivity rates go down, defying recent trends and predictions of a serious spike after the Thanksgiving holiday.
While some on social media tout a 99 percent survival rate, the Governor’s Office and Department of Public Health are looking at other numbers. More specifically, the fact that the state Wednesday logged a single-day high for coronavirus deaths with 238, and that the rolling 7-day positive test rate has at times been over 11 percent in the last 30 days.
“The board has no expectation to begin a winter sports season until 2021, but will remain agile in their preparation and willingness to adapt should a window present itself sooner,” the IHSA said in a statement on its website.
The news comes as no surprise. While colleges and pros continue to play games despite outbreaks that have paused some teams, the IHSA hasn’t been able to get anything off the ground aside from “low-risk” sports in the fall like golf, cross country and girls tennis.
It had designs on starting basketball practice Nov. 16 with games beginning on Nov. 30, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Oct. 27 that basketball wouldn’t start on time, less than 24 hours before an IHSA meeting to decide its course of action.
The IHSA countered the next day that it would allow schools to start practice and play games as schedule with the approval of their districts. In response, Pritzker said that school systems could face “legal liability,” while the Illinois School Board of Education chimed in with a letter hinting at the loss of funding for schools that contravened the wishes of the Governor’s Office and IDPH.
On Oct. 29, Pritzker decreed that basketball should move to the spring, a comment that incensed coaches and athletic directors throughout the state. That could make basketball compete with football, volleyball and boys soccer for players.
More and more, it looks like that is a possibility, unless the IHSA elects to move basketball to summer. There, it would have to compete with baseball, softball and track and field. Any scenario of that nature is sub-optimal to players and coaches, but given current circumstances, anything remains on the table until said otherwise.
For its part, the IHSA said in its statement that it remains committed to trying to create competitive opportunities for all sports this school year. That’s consistent with its stance since the pandemic hit, as it waited more than a month into spring sports before canceling them in April.
The next scheduled board meeting is Dec. 14, at which time it will continue to discuss sports, activities and possible state series dates.
But for a state series, or any sort of season, to take place this winter, COVID-19 rates are going to have to regress instead of increase.
