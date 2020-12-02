IHSA says no winter sports until at least January

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It had designs on starting basketball practice Nov. 16 with games beginning on Nov. 30, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Oct. 27 that basketball wouldn’t start on time, less than 24 hours before an IHSA meeting to decide its course of action.

The IHSA countered the next day that it would allow schools to start practice and play games as schedule with the approval of their districts. In response, Pritzker said that school systems could face “legal liability,” while the Illinois School Board of Education chimed in with a letter hinting at the loss of funding for schools that contravened the wishes of the Governor’s Office and IDPH.

On Oct. 29, Pritzker decreed that basketball should move to the spring, a comment that incensed coaches and athletic directors throughout the state. That could make basketball compete with football, volleyball and boys soccer for players.

More and more, it looks like that is a possibility, unless the IHSA elects to move basketball to summer. There, it would have to compete with baseball, softball and track and field. Any scenario of that nature is sub-optimal to players and coaches, but given current circumstances, anything remains on the table until said otherwise.