CHARLESTON – It was a big day for the Herrin Tigers and Benton’s Gavin Genisio at the Class 2A state track meet held on the campus of Eastern Illinois University Saturday.

Two of Herrin’s sprint relays – the 4 x 100 meters and 4 x 200 meters – each brought home gold medals.

Herrin placed third overall as a team with 47 points. East St. Louis was first with 72 points. Cahokia was second with 59.

Centralia tied for 18th with 14 points. Carbondale tied for 21st with 13 points. Benton and Harrisburg were tied for 23rd with 12 points. Mount Vernon tied for 34th with 8 points. Marion tied for 36th with 7 points. There were 72 teams that competed in 2A.

The local contingent wasn’t as successful on this day in Class 1A.

Fairfield was 53rd with 4.5 points. Sparta tied for 61st with 3 points and Du Quoin tied for 65th with 2 points. There were 77 teams that participated at the meet.

Herrin’s time of 41.66 seconds in the 4 x 100 relay fell just short of breaking Cahokia’s state record of 41.12 seconds in Class 2A.

The 4 x 200 relay for the Tigers was clocked in 1:27.21. Members of the Herrin relay teams include: Logan Clough, Exavier Williams, Kyrese Lukens and Chris Nelson.

“Our goal was third place,” said Herrin head coach James Elliott. “We knew with the four guys that we had, there was a legitimate chance to get third, and that’s exactly what we did. Southern Illinois was well represented today. This is absolutely special for me.”

Herrin junior Exavier Williams ran a leg on both winning relays in addition to placing seventh in the long jump.

“This is big to me because I took a break from track last year,” Williams said. “I decided to come back and am happy with the way things worked out.”

Sophomore Kyrese Lukens placed third in the 100 meters at 11.08 seconds and ran legs on both winning relays.

“I was excited to show people what we could do today,” Lukens said. “We worked really hard on our handoffs all year. It’s good to see it all pay off.”

Relay team member Logan Clough was also excited.

“This is not like anything I have ever done before,” he said. “I never even ran track before high school. I have to credit my older brother, Mason, for getting me involved. And I’m glad he did. I’ve made a big jump since my freshman year.”

The team’s top sprinter – Chris Nelson – placed second in both the 100 meters (11.07 seconds) and 200 meters (21.70 seconds) and was also a key cog in the two sprint relays that placed first.

“It didn’t really work out the way I wanted it to go (four firsts), but we won our two relays and I’m proud of my teammates,” Nelson said. “Next year, I’m going to come back stronger and better, and hopefully, get my title back in the 100 and win the 200.”

Genisio earned a gold medal, as well, after running away with the 1600 meters, beating the state champion in the 3200 meters – Ethan Hogan of Columbia – by a full five seconds.

Genisio was clocked in a sizzling time of 4:08.68 – just one-tenth of a second shy of the state record of 4:08.58 set by Wilson Georges of Bartonville Limestone in Class 2A.

“This is the least amount of nerves I’ve ever had for a state championship,” Genisio said. “Today was just an amazing day. I’m happy to be able to make my team proud and my town proud. There’s just no better feeling than winning a state championship after putting in all the hard work.”

Genisio added that he had a little added motivation. His head coach – Brent McLain – won the state championship in the 1600 meters at Charleston 40 years ago this spring.

“He ran a 4:10 and I got down to 4:08. I’m pretty happy with that,” Genisio said.

McLain said he couldn’t be prouder of his junior sensation, as well as his sophomore son, Gabe, who placed eighth in the same race at 4:22.69.

“We ran cross country in the fall (Genisio won the state championship in his class then, too), took a break, and then started training for track on January 2nd,” McLain said. “To come out today and prove it on the day that matters most is very satisfying.”

McLain added that Genisio went out fast on the first lap, which scared him.

“But you can’t fault a kid who goes out and gives it his all, and he did. As for ‘Goob,’ he came in and got a medal and ran a PR. I’m so blessed the way everything worked out today.”

The younger McLain said he ran a PR in the prelims Friday with a time of 4:25. He was able to go three seconds faster on Saturday.

“I can’t complain about that,” he said. “It’s just amazing. I can’t even begin to explain how much I’ve improved since my freshman year last year.”

Marion’s Dylon Nalley had a solid day in 2A, placing fourth overall in the 3200 meters and added a 12th in the 1600 meters. His time in the 3200 was 9:25.80.

“I think I ran a pretty decent race today, although it wasn’t the time I wanted,” Nalley said. “Still, it’s fourth place in state. I’m an All-Stater. I think I can be happy about that.”

Nalley said he has learned much from his full year of distance running that earned him a state championship last fall in cross country.

“I learned that no matter what, anything’s possible if you train hard enough,” he said. “I’m proud of making it this far.”

Harrisburg’s Tony Keene had a day to remember, placing fourth in the pole vault in Class 2A at 14 feet, 11 inches. He also placed seventh in the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 15.52 seconds.

“It feels good knowing that I did so well today after not placing last year,” Keene said. “I had hoped to do a little better in the pole vault, but there is always somebody out there who wants to achieve the same goals as you. That’s why you have to put in the work in practice in order to achieve your goals. I’m already looking forward to next year. I want to win a championship.”

Following is a breakdown of how Southern Illinoisans only fared in each event at state, both in 1A and 2A:

High Jump

Trent Bliss of Fairfield, fourth (6 feet. 0.75 inches)

Long Jump

In 1A, Robert Greer-Sparta, seventh (20 feet, 8 inches); Damarion Williams-Sparta, 10th (Weston Hails-Webber Township, 15th (19 feet, 5.25 inches).

In 2A, Jacob Morrison-Mount Vernon, third (22 feet, 3.50 inches) and Exavier Williams-Herrin, seventh (21 feet, 8.25 inches); Carson Green-Centralia, 18th (19 feet, 9.50 inches)

Triple Jump

1A: Damarion Williams-Sparta, 10th (41 feet, 7.75 inches); Elijah Jones-Du Quoin, 27th (39 feet, 10 inches); Brayden Jokisch-Du Quoin, 32nd (38 feet, 7.50 inches)

2A: Karmello Downey-Harrisburg, 13th (39 feet, 9.25 inches); Elliot O’Keefe-Marion, 17th (38 feet, 11 inches).

Shot Put

1A: Dwayne Wilmington-Du Quoin, 24th (41 feet, 9.25 inches); Evan Sanders-Johnston City, 25th (41 feet, 8.50 inches); Vincent Beaty-Nashville, 26tth (41 feet, 7 inches); Brynner Inman-Nashville, 29th (39 feet, 9.75 inches).

2A: JehChys Brown-Centralia, third (58 feet, 0.50 inches); Jaden Smith-Carterville, 11th (49 feet, 0.25 inches); Henry Harsy-Carbondale, 28th (41 feet, 5.75 inches)

Discus

1A: John Blumhorst-Nashville, 13th (142 feet, 6 inches); Evan Buch-Steeleville, 28th (125 feet, 2 inches); Nelson Rider-Carmi, 30th (116 feet, 11 inches).

2A: JehChys Brown-Centralia, third (169 feet); Wyatt Pilson-Mount Vernon, ninth (156 feet, 3 inches); Jordyn Beverly-Marion, 10th (153 feet, 7 inches); Andrew Unthank-Harrisburg, 25th (128 feet, 7 inches).

Pole Vault

Eli Nehring-Du Quoin, ninth (11 feet, 11.75 inches)

2A Tony Keene-Harrisburg, fourth (14 feet, 11 inches)

100 Meters

2A: Chris Nelson-Herrin, second (11.07 seconds); Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, third (11.08 seconds

200 Meters

Chris Nelson-Herrin, second (21.70 seconds); Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, ninth (22.59 seconds).

400 Meters

1A: Da’Marion Johnson-Du Quoin, ninth (51.73 seconds)

2A: Austin Dedecker-Carbondale, third (49.64 seconds)

800 Meters

No participants in the finals in either 1A or 2A.

1600 Meters

2A: Gavin Genisio-Benton, first (4:08.68); Gabe McLain-Benton, eighth (4:22.69); Dylon Nalley-Marion, 12th (4:27.75).

3200 Meters

1A: Grant Jennette-Fairfield, 21st (10:09.14); Landon Boman-Pinckneyville, 27th (10:23.51); Eason Comer-Pope County, 29th (10:28.07)

2A: Dylon Nalley-Marion, fourth (9:25.80).

110 Meter High Hurdles

2A: Tony Keene-Harrisburg, seventh (15.52 seconds).

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles

Adrian Mann-Harrisburg, seventh (41.46 seconds).

4 x 100 Relay

Herrin places first in 41.66 seconds (Clough, Nelson, Williams and Lukens). Beat out East St. Louis Senior, Chicago Heights Marian, Troy Triad, Morton, Sterling, Mount Zion, Burbank.

4 x 200 Relay

2A: Herrin places first in 1:27.21 (Williams, Clough, Lukens, Williams and Nelson)

4 x 400 Relay

2A: Carbondale-fourth in 3:21.36 (Gleason, Roper, Badejo and Dedecker)

4 x 800 Relay

Marion lead runner trips and falls as completing first lap of relay. They place ninth overall in 8:08.35 (Lees, Stone, Hudspath and Lomax). Mount Vernon was 12th in 8:25.15 (Cook, Mygatt, Williford and Etheridge).