IHSA unveils golf, cross country sectional sites

In the ever-fluid world of the IHSA as it exists in 2020, the governing body of Illinois high school athletics announced its host sites for golf sectionals and some cross country sectionals on Wednesday.
The Class 1A boys golf sectional will return to a familiar location — Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort. Zeigler-Royalton will serve as host school for the event on Oct. 13, bringing together the top finishers from regionals at West Frankfort, Mount Carmel, Mount Olive, Okawville and Waterloo Gibault.
Franklin County Country Club hosted last year’s 1A sectional, won by Carmi-White County with the help of a 66 by Oakley Gee. The Bulldogs will have the chance to defend their title if they can make it through the Mount Carmel regional on Tuesday.
In Class 2A, Greenview Golf Course in Centralia is the site for a boys sectional on Oct. 13. Regional survivors from Mount Vernon, Roxana, Mascoutah and Paris will play the short but tricky layout.
Benton is the defending sectional champ in 2A. The Rangers have a good chance to repeat, but Carbondale figures to have something to say about that, as could Charleston and a host of metro-east schools.
On the girls side, Massac County’s road to a Class 1A sectional title will end up in Salem on Oct. 12. The Patriots have rolled through their season, winning a number of big tournaments with superior depth.
Individually, that also figures to be the last tournament in the great high school career of Hamilton County’s Kylie Vaughan. The SIU verbal commit is a defending regional and sectional champion who finished in a sixth place tie at last year’s 1A state tourney.
If Marion enjoys success in the 2A regionals on its home course, Kokopelli, it faces a long trip for its sectional. That will be held on Oct. 13 at the University of Illinois’ course in Savoy, just outside Champaign.
In cross country, Belleville Althoff will host 1A boys and girls sectionals on Oct. 31. Benton’s girls are the defending sectional champions, while Ranger senior Reece Johnson is a defending sectional champ as well.
Johnson’s teammate, freshman Gavin Genesio, will be a runner to watch in the postseason. Genesio came into high school with a lot of hype and hasn’t disappointed, becoming the area’s top runner.
Marissa was awarded a 1A regional on Oct. 24 that will host 13 schools in The Southern Illinoisan coverage area, including Carterville and Murphysboro.
The IHSA still hasn’t decided on a host site for the 2A sectionals, although it’s expected to do so no later than Thursday.
