IHSA unveils golf, cross country sectional sites

In the ever-fluid world of the IHSA as it exists in 2020, the governing body of Illinois high school athletics announced its host sites for golf sectionals and some cross country sectionals on Wednesday.

The Class 1A boys golf sectional will return to a familiar location — Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort. Zeigler-Royalton will serve as host school for the event on Oct. 13, bringing together the top finishers from regionals at West Frankfort, Mount Carmel, Mount Olive, Okawville and Waterloo Gibault.

Franklin County Country Club hosted last year’s 1A sectional, won by Carmi-White County with the help of a 66 by Oakley Gee. The Bulldogs will have the chance to defend their title if they can make it through the Mount Carmel regional on Tuesday.

In Class 2A, Greenview Golf Course in Centralia is the site for a boys sectional on Oct. 13. Regional survivors from Mount Vernon, Roxana, Mascoutah and Paris will play the short but tricky layout.

Benton is the defending sectional champ in 2A. The Rangers have a good chance to repeat, but Carbondale figures to have something to say about that, as could Charleston and a host of metro-east schools.