Illinois Basketball Coaches Association asks state to allow prep hoops

While the recent loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in Southern Illinois has inspired some basketball programs to hold daily practices, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office still list basketball as a high-risk sport.

That prevents games from being played, a status that the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association would like to change sooner instead of later.

In a letter the organization posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the IBCA is asking IDPH and Gov. J.B. Pritzker to allow high school basketball to be played this winter. The coaches feel that their student-athletes can safely play and practice, citing that other states are conducting basketball seasons with little interruption.

“The clock is ticking and the calendar is working against us,” said the IBCA statement. “We truly believe that we can, with your trust and support, provide young people with the same athletic opportunities so many states are currently offering.

“Opening up sports and allowing student-athletes the opportunity to play basketball and compete against other schools with their teammates would give them a tremendous outlet. Now is the time to allow interscholastic basketball and every other sport in our state.”