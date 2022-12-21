 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football

Illinois' Luke Ford declares for NFL Draft

Illinois Iowa Football

Illinois tight end Luke Ford (82) tries to break a tackle by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-23. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Illinois tight end Luke Ford, a former Carterville star, disclosed on his Twitter account Tuesday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6-6, 265-pound Ford played in 32 career games with the Fighting Illini, catching 27 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He made 10 receptions this year for 88 yards as Illinois went 8-4 and earned a bowl bid for the first time since 2019.

Ford originally signed with Georgia after being rated as the top prospect in Illinois as a senior at Carterville. He caught a pass in his first game with the Bulldogs in 2018 but opted to transfer to Illinois. The NCAA denied his hardship waiver request to play in 2019.

Ford isn't listed among the top draft-eligible tight ends but could very well land an undrafted free agent deal after the draft.

