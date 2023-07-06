CARBONDALE — Imagine tennis with a smaller court size. That’s pretty close to what pickleball is except for the fact that players use paddles rather than racquets and hard plastic balls instead of tennis balls.

But don’t mistake a smaller playing surface for a lack of excitement.

Whether it’s a singles or doubles match, the action can often be fast and furious. In most instances, volleys don’t last as long as they do in tennis. Quick points translate to quick games and a chance for redemption if one is on the short end of the final score.

John Hubbs is a certified pickleball instructor through Southern Illinois University. On Tuesday, he was coaching and playing with three of his students at the outdoor courts just north of Saluki Stadium.

“Four or five years ago, we had no pickleball courts in Southern Illinois,” Hubbs said. “I tried to introduce it to SIU a few years ago, but it was slow going at first. The university eventually gave us a little space to work with. Where we play now is the old tennis courts (with repainted lines).”

Hubbs said Marion built the first permanent pickleball courts in the region in September 2019. Anna followed up the next month.

“We went from no courts to where we now have courts in Harrisburg, Marion, Carbondale, Murphysboro, Anna, Pinckneyville, Red Bud, and Sesser,” he said. “And we went from a few dozen players to literally hundreds today.”

Hubbs said statistics show that the average age of pickleball players is plummeting.

“More young players are coming into the sport,” he said. “Initially, it was thought that pickleball is a retirees game. You go to Florida. You learn how to play, and that’s what you do. But it’s not like that anymore. People of all ages are playing these days, and they’re playing right here in Southern Illinois.”

Hubbs said there is more to pickleball than exercise and competition.

“There’s also the social aspect,” he said. “I’ve lost 30 pounds and gained 300 friends. Of course, it’s great to be outdoors doing something healthy, but friendship is the most important part of pickleball for me. It’s the easiest way to make friends that I’ve ever come across.”

Hubbs said that pickleball is a game in which men and women in their 60s and 70s can often compete on an equal footing with players half their age and younger.

“That’s because pickleball is not necessarily a game of strength and speed. There’s some strategy involved. That’s what’s so fun. And it doesn’t matter what skill level you play at. There are opportunities for beginners, middle, and upper-level players.”

Barb Elam of Carbondale is one of Hubbs’ students.

“This is my second year playing pickleball and I had never played an organized sport before in my life,” she said. “To have a sport that I can do is just amazing, and John’s an amazing teacher. He’s a good confidence builder and makes it fun to play.”

Elam said she prefers to play the game for fun and not competitively.

“I like playing with friends, but you can also come out by yourself and still get worked into a game. I love it.”

Deb McMorrow of Cobden is also a student enrolled in Hubbs’ class.

“Pickleball is a great game that anybody can play,” McMorrow said. “And it’s like we have our own community of players. I enjoy getting to play with people I wouldn’t otherwise interact with.

We’re so fortunate here in Southern Illinois to have so many different courts to play on, and many of them are swamped with players half the time,” McMorrow said. “A lot of that credit goes to John and Linda Hubbs. They brought pickleball to this area.”

Steve Powers of Carbondale said he has been playing for more than two years now and thoroughly enjoys it.

“I enjoy the competition, as well as the exercise,” he said. “Now that I’m older, this is about it for me from a competitive standpoint. I’m not into running. It’s too boring and this game has a lower physical impact (on the legs).”

Power said he plays at least three times a week.

Bob Eaton of Murphysboro was teamed up with Powers as the duo tried to find a way to outmaneuver their wives on the opposite side of the net.

“My wife (Trina) is a lot better than me,” Eaton said. “Of course, she played on the tennis team for SIU years ago.”

Eaton said he and his wife often play in tournaments together, sometimes against players 50 years younger.

“But we enjoy it,” he said. “There are good courts all over Southern Illinois. Our Murphysboro court is a couple of blocks north of Huck’s at Longfellow School.”

SIU Dive Team members Kira Thomas and Grace Heneghan were playing a one-on-one match on a side court.

“It’s fun to have a different sport to compete in,” Thomas said. “A bunch of our teammates started playing, so we decided to play with them. We’ve been playing the last couple of months. It’s fast-paced and different. We’re not very good yet, but we like it.”

Heneghan said pickleball is not as mentally challenging as diving practice every day.

“It’s a growing sport that we can play with our friends,” she said. “Our coach even plays. I like that pickleball brings different age groups together. It’s a fun away to interact with people in community that we probably wouldn’t otherwise meet.”

Hubbs said those who are just learning about pickleball for the first time and might be inclined to participate should visit the Southern Illinois Pickleball Group Facebook page to interact with players and learn where they can meet near their home to play.

“Cost is not a big factor,” Hubbs said. “I would say the most important thing is to find some shoes that are built for side-to-side lateral movement as opposed to running shoes.

He added that there are two different types of balls to purchase – those made for inside courts and those made for outside. Paddles, he said, are more costly, but can be purchased for $60 to $70 at a local retail outlet.

“Like anything else, you can always spend more money,” Hubbs said, “but the type of paddle you have won’t make you a better player.”