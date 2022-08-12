Itinerary set for CCHS Hall of Fame weekend

CARBONDALE — The itinerary has been set for two days of events involving 14 Carbondale Community High School Athletics Hall of Fame inductees, plus one team.

In a release from Athletic Director Gwen Poore, the festivities get underway on Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a Meet and Greet for the honorees at 5:45 p.m. in the CCHS gymnasium followed by an unveiling of the new Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at 6 p.m.

The football season opener between Jackson County rival, Murphysboro, and the Terriers will kick off at 7 p.m.

Hall of Famers will be introduced at halftime of the game. Special seating for the inductees will be provided on the track in front of the home bleachers.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, inductees will be recognized at a Hall of Fame banquet at the Carbondale Civic Center. There will first be another meet-and-greet from 6-6:45 p.m. followed by a welcome from Judge Phil Gilbert, who serves as President of the Hall of Fame Committee, and then dinner.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Master of Ceremonies Roger Medlen, 'The Voice of the Terriers," will start the induction ceremony.

Athletes who will be enshrined include: Christy Long (Class of 2007) for volleyball; Jim Andrew (Class of 1979) for football, track and basketball; Marty Pulley (Class of 1976) for football, basketball and baseball; Dede Darnell (Class of 1988) for softball; Bess Maxwell (Class of 1972) for softball; Brian Welch (Class of 1982) for basketball and baseball; Jane Beyler (Class of 1972) for softball; Larry Lutz (Class of 1969) for football, wrestling and baseball; and Eddie Blythe (Attucks School) for basketball.

Two coaches who will be inducted are Tim Bleyer (basketball) and Joe Russell (basketball and track at Attucks).

Three Terriers fans who will be inducted include Larry and Helen Moon and Willard "Tom Cat" Brown.

One team that will be inducted is the 1993-94 boys basketball team.

Those interested in attending the Hall of Fame banquet at the Carbondale Civic Center on Saturday, Aug. 27, may contact the CCHS Athletic Department at gwen.poore@cchs165.com. Tickets are $20 each and are presently on sale. For more information, call Thor Hadfield, Assistant Athletic Director at 618-457-3371, Ext. 212.