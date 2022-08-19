It's going to take time for Roberts

This was never going to be a quick build.

Craig Roberts has been around enough soccer fields and enough college programs to know that it was always going to take time to turn the SIU women’s soccer team into a winner. Thursday night’s season-opening 2-0 loss to Division I rookie Lindenwood made it 26 straight winless matches for the Salukis, dating back to Nov. 2, 2019.

There were glimpses of hope for the first 50 minutes. SIU had a slight territorial advantage, taking more shots on net, creating three corner kicks and allowing none, and maintaining its defensive shape much as it did in a 1-0 exhibition win Sunday against Division II Indianapolis.

Then there was a seven-minute stretch early in the second half that saw the Salukis make an array of mistakes. A foul led to a direct kick from an acute angle and a Lindenwood goal that bent into the side of the net. That was followed by a defensive breakdown that resulted in a second goal.

That sequence drove home an unmistakable point: Even though there is new hope for a program badly in need of positives, the margin for error remains slim. A mere 60 or 70 minutes of detail-oriented soccer won’t be good enough for this team.

“You’ve got to complete the game and be consistent all the way through,” Roberts said. “We weren’t. Commend Lindenwood for taking advantage of their chances, but we were our own worst enemy. That’s something we’ve got to be better at – being consistent with our game.”

The biggest job Roberts has at this moment with this team is maintaining some level of confidence. That’s easier said than done when it’s been 26 matches and nearly three calendar years since your last win. It’s one reason why Thursday’s match could have been crucial with a winning result.

Process aside – and this year, maybe the next for all we know, will be about process – you need at least occasional success. Even struggling teams need hope, a reference point of sorts. Winning a season opener when you hadn’t won since 2019 is about as good a reference point as you could have had.

The opportunity was there early in the second half. Emma Spotak ran onto a long ball in the 50th minute and maneuvered her way into a legitimate shot at the net when the game was still scoreless. But the attempt rolled right of the goal and the game remained nil-nil.

After the match, Roberts said he wouldn’t blame one individual for the outcome. In 90 minutes, everyone’s probably going to make at least one small error that helps shape a result. But a 1-0 SIU lead with 40 minutes left as opposed to a 1-0 deficit three minutes later?

Let’s just say the differences couldn’t be more stark. Instead of chasing the match and looking for a tying goal, you can stay with your game and perhaps generate a counter-attack that leads to the second goal that usually guarantees success in soccer.

However, it was Lindenwood that scored first and second, leaving the Salukis to unsuccessfully chase the game. And it is SIU that again must try to reverse a two-season plus trend.

“We’re still delicate as a team, still delicate as individuals,” Roberts said. “When it doesn’t go our way, then it’s kind of counter-productive. You’ve got to keep your fundamentals. When you don’t perform the basics, that’s when you break down.”

Those breakdowns – and the frequency with which they occur – are why SIU fans need to have patience as Roberts attempts to build this program’s first foundation.