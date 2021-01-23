JALC Men's Basketball | McKinney's 18-point second half leads top-ranked Logan past Shawnee

That's when McKinney went to work. He rolled in a runner in the lane, drew the foul, and converted the free throw for a 15-point edge. His steal and transition bucket pushed the lead to 17, and just when the Saints appeared to have him cornered on the left wing, he veered around his defender and slammed home two more.

"In the first half, I was just really worrying about defense," McKinney said. "I wasn't really trying to get to the basket or trying to score, I was just trying to make sure to get my team involved. In the second half came, they told me they needed me to be a little bit more aggressive, so, it's me being a point guard and me leading this team. I came out and tried to put the team on my back."

McKinney made 3 of 4 free throws in the first half, and 7 of 9 at the stripe in the second half to go with five buckets.

Alford, a sophomore transfer from Alabama A&M, added 20 points for Logan, which was named the preseason No. 1 team in the country for the first time in school history. Romon Watkins, a transfer from New Mexico Junior College, added 16 points off the bench. Sharp blocked three shots and had seven points. Logan played without sophomore forward Sydney Curry, a Kansas recruit, who missed the game because of injury.