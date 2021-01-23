JALC Men's Basketball | McKinney's 18-point second half leads top-ranked Logan past Shawnee

CARTERVILLE — You could say John A. Logan College guard Mario McKinney won both halves Saturday against Shawnee Community College.
McKinney, a 6-foot-2 sophomore from the University of Missouri, helped the top-ranked Vols take a 14-point lead at the half with his defense and put up 18 of his 21 points in the second half. Seven of those points came at the free-throw line, as Logan started off what could be a historic season with an 88-64 win without one of its best players.
"Exceptional player. He has a burst of speed that nobody has, and he plays with a lot of intensity that not a lot of people have," Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "He hasn't played in a year, and he's coming out with a lot of excitement, and brings a lot of energy, and the guys respect that. That's what you want to see from a point guard, and a leader, for guys to be able to follow."
Sophomore Jamarion Sharp, a 7-3 forward/center that has signed with Western Kentucky, had only seven points for Logan but helped set the tone early in the second half. Sharp caught a high lob about a step from the rim, turned and dunked home his second bucket of the game. Cam Alford's transition bucket, off a McKinney pass, pushed the Vols' lead to 20 with 17:45 to play, 45-25. Shawnee answered with one of its best runs of the game, an 8-0 burst behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Jayvon Clark and a transition layup by Julian Russell after a steal.
That's when McKinney went to work. He rolled in a runner in the lane, drew the foul, and converted the free throw for a 15-point edge. His steal and transition bucket pushed the lead to 17, and just when the Saints appeared to have him cornered on the left wing, he veered around his defender and slammed home two more.
"In the first half, I was just really worrying about defense," McKinney said. "I wasn't really trying to get to the basket or trying to score, I was just trying to make sure to get my team involved. In the second half came, they told me they needed me to be a little bit more aggressive, so, it's me being a point guard and me leading this team. I came out and tried to put the team on my back."
McKinney made 3 of 4 free throws in the first half, and 7 of 9 at the stripe in the second half to go with five buckets.
Alford, a sophomore transfer from Alabama A&M, added 20 points for Logan, which was named the preseason No. 1 team in the country for the first time in school history. Romon Watkins, a transfer from New Mexico Junior College, added 16 points off the bench. Sharp blocked three shots and had seven points. Logan played without sophomore forward Sydney Curry, a Kansas recruit, who missed the game because of injury.
Smithpeters did not say what kind of injury Curry has, or how long he may be out. Logan is off until hosting Three Rivers (Missouri) Thursday night. The Vols also played without two of their most promising freshmen, guards Detrick Reeves Jr. and Dre Boyd. Both were all-state picks and considered top-20 players in their states.
Ideary Mooney led Shawnee with 10 points. The Saints are next at Wabash Valley Feb. 1.
Smithpeters was happy to get the first of many wins this season out of the way.
"You gotta give Shawnee a lot of credit. They played hard, they did a lot of good things, and they exposed a lot of things we gotta work on," he said. "That's what you want out of a first game. To be able to find some things, go back to the drawing board and get 'em fixed. We were down some guys, and some good pieces, but we actually came to play and did some good things. We did a good job of making the low moments not last that long."
