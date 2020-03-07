You are the owner of this article.
John A. Logan men's basketball wins regional tournament, advances to NJCAA nationals
John A. Logan's men's basketball team outscored defending national champion Vincennes 40-29 in the second half Friday to win the Central Illinois District 24 Tournament in Ina and advance to the NJCAA national tournament in Kansas.

Jay Scrubb, the nation's top-ranked junior college player who has signed with Louisville, scored 36 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lift Logan past Vincennes 78-67. Trace Young added 10 points and five rebounds for the Vols (28-5), who won their 11th straight game.

Kevin Osawe scored 20 points and Craig Porter had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Vincennes (28-5). 

Logan won the district's automatic bid to the NJCAA national tournament. The national tournament runs March 16-21 at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas. 

— Todd Hefferman

