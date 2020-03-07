John A. Logan men's basketball wins regional tournament, advances to NJCAA nationals

John A. Logan's men's basketball team outscored defending national champion Vincennes 40-29 in the second half Friday to win the Central Illinois District 24 Tournament in Ina and advance to the NJCAA national tournament in Kansas.

Jay Scrubb, the nation's top-ranked junior college player who has signed with Louisville, scored 36 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lift Logan past Vincennes 78-67. Trace Young added 10 points and five rebounds for the Vols (28-5), who won their 11th straight game.

Kevin Osawe scored 20 points and Craig Porter had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Vincennes (28-5).

Logan won the district's automatic bid to the NJCAA national tournament. The national tournament runs March 16-21 at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

— Todd Hefferman

