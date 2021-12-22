John A. Logan Men's Basketball | Enjoying success once again

CARTERVILLE — Kyle Smithpeters is already in his 10th season as the head coach of the John A. Logan College men's basketball team.

And so far in this current season, the Harrisburg native doesn't do quite as much roaming and foaming on the sideline. He also doesn't have a chair on the bench at home games, but instead perches on a blue wooden stool near the scorer's table.

"We've got an older group and there's not as much that needs to be said," Smithpeters said. "That does help things when you have a mature group and an older group. Less is more with a group like this."

The story behind the stool is a simple one — "We ran out of chairs one day," he says — but the makeup of this season's roster is more complicated.

Sean East came to the Volunteers from Bradley University and is averaging 23.1 points per game, shooting 3-pointers at a 43.5-percent accuracy and free throws at 85 percent. The sophomore guard also averages over five rebounds and assists per game.

Then there's Tujautae Williams, who transferred in from Tennessee Tech and is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Cobie Barnes came from Indiana State and scoring 14.6 ppg.

There are more than that, such as Grambling import Sarion McGee and Cam Alford, but also five players from Williamson County and Dawson Yates from Pinckneyville on the team.

At the unofficial midpoint of the season, which came after Saturday's 68-60 win over Kaskaskia at Brewer Gymnasium, Logan has a spectacular 14-1 record and was ranked No. 3 in the most recent NJCAA Division I national poll.

Smithpeters said the number of transfers on the team isn't that unusual, even if it feels different in the current "portal" climate.

"We've had a lot of transfers since I've been here from a lot of schools up and down the board from a lot of different levels," Smithpeters said. "The big thing is whether it's a fit here. Not just the talent side, but the person. That's what we're looking for."

Then there are the local guys, a list that includes Carterville's Eli Downen, Justin Johnson and Austin Garbe, and Marion's Jackson Connor in addition to Yates, the former Panther.

"Everybody we have here are guys we've asked to be here because they bring some special quality," Smithpeters said. "The good thing is we've built such a brand that it's something our local kids are proud of and they bring such a good dynamic for the kids outside of the area and vice versa."

Connor, who became Marion's all-time leading scorer in his senior season, might have a third year with Logan upcoming. Smithpeters said he will "most likely" redshirt this season due to a stress fracture in his foot.

Logan's current record includes a 5-0 mark in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference and the lone loss was against Indian Hills by two points — a game in which the Vols lost a 13-point lead on a cold-shooting night.

Having just one loss in 15 games with five Top-25 opponents on the schedule even took Smithpeters by surprise.

"We wanted to test ourselves and it wasn't designed for us to be as successful as we were," he said. "With the schedule we had, I'm still very shocked that we're 14-1 myself. We played some really tough teams."

Seven of those wins, including the game Saturday against Kaskaskia, had a margin of victory of 10 points or less. In fact, the Vols are averaging 80.3 points and allowing 70.3 for the season.

"Going into the second half of the season, we can't take for granted what we learned," Smithpeters said. "We learned a lot of lessons by playing in close games."

Logan actually trailed the game against Kaskaskia early until Williams drove the lane and threw down a huge one-handed dunk to put the Volunteers ahead 17-15. It was followed by buckets from KJ Debrick and Detrick Reeves Jr., only to see the visitors from Centralia hang around.

In the end, it was another victory. And it came on a sub-par outing from East with just eight points. Instead, big men McGee and Debrick pumped in double figures and Williams had a dozen. Yates also dropped in a key 3-pointer in the second half.

"They're all good," Smithpeters said. "That's the thing that has been good about this group is that when someone hasn't played well, someone else has stepped up. We've seen a lot of those cases."

While the current Vols are entertaining and talented, some of the recent ones are still dazzling on the court as well. Jay Scrubb is playing in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers, but there are 11 other former Logan players on Division I rosters at the moment.

That list includes David Sloan, who first went to Kansas State but is now at East Tennessee State, and the 7-foot-5 block machine Jamarion Sharp who is drawing a lot of attention at Western Kentucky.

But when such topics arise around Smithpeters, he loves to inform anyone who'll listen that in his 10 years at JALC there hasn't been a single player ask him to leave the program.

"That's literally my championship belt," Smithpeters said. "I tell people that all the time. But my point to that is that we're very vanilla here. It's not hard to know what is expected of you. You're going to play very hard and you're going to go to class and go very hard in the classroom.

"If you want anything else besides those two things, this just isn't the place for you."

Logan's players left for a week away after Saturday's game and will come back Dec. 28 to prepare for the second half of the season. The Vols open that slate on Jan. 4 at home against Southwest Tennessee at 6 p.m.

After fighting through a pandemic season and not totally knowing what the future holds, the Vols aren't looking ahead to a certain event in Hutchinson, Kansas, just yet — although that's the goal.

Just this past April, the Vols made it to the NJCAA Division I national tournament and received a first-round bye but were knocked out by Ranger College.

"We want to win our regional and we want to win the conference," Smithpeters said. "We want to put ourselves in the best situation to make the national tournament. We'll worry about the national tournament when we get there.

"It's so hard to get there, let alone win games. You've got to get yourself there first. So we really don't talk much beyond that because it's so hard to get there."

For now, this older Logan squad will take things one step at a time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0