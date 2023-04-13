CARTERVILLE — The John A. Logan College baseball team is enjoying another stellar spring campaign.

The Volunteers are 13-5 within the Great Rivers Athletic Conference (good for second place, two games behind first-place Wabash Valley) and 28-13 overall.

“We struggled some at the start of the season, but we’ve played pretty well as of late,” said Logan head coach Kyle Surprenant. “There was even one stretch where we won 15-of-16 games.”

Surprenant said the Vols are a fairly young and inexperienced team, but a team that has made great strides as the season has progressed.

“And we’re playing without our No. 1 and 2 catchers – Jacob Filit and Karson Kennedy – and our best pitcher from last fall – Cody Luttrell – who is out with an injury.”

Colson Perry has stepped in admirably as the fill-in receiver. Ryan Bibb has also become a key piece to the team at designated hitter and infielder.

Top pitcher for the team is freshman Drew Pestka, a Carterville product. To date, he is 6-2 with 46 innings pitched and 61 strikeouts with a 3.13 earned-run-average.

“Drew is already getting some pro interest,” Surprenant said. “He has gotten a lot better as the season has progressed. He is our Thursday conference game starter.”

Another local player – freshman pitcher Trevor Jackson of Marion – is only 1-2, but has rapidly progressed, according to Surprenant, and has forced his way into the conference game starting rotation. In 23 1/3 innings, he has struck out 30 and has fashioned a 4.24 ERA.

“Trevor’s record is not indicative of how well he has pitched of late,” Surprenant said.

Offensively, sophomore right fielder Ben Higdon, a Paducah grad, is blistering the ball this spring. He is hitting .493 in 140 at bats with 12 home runs, 20 doubles, and 68 runs batted in. Not surprisingly, he is committed to play next year at the University of Kentucky.

Sophomore first baseman/designated hitter Vytas Valincius (originally from Chicago) is hitting .400 with six homers, 12 doubles, and 44 RBIs.

Sophomore center fielder Nick Giamarusti is batting .373 even after a bit of a recent hitting slump. He was hitting in the .420s. Also from the Chicago area, Giamarusti has belted nine homers and 15 doubles and has scored a team-high 63 runs from the leadoff spot in the order.

Not to be overlooked is freshman third baseman Jake Munroe from Champaign. He is hitting .358 with nine roundtrippers, 11 doubles, and 43 RBIs.

“We have a good offensive club,” Surprenant said. “We have the ability to leave the yard and we can run pretty well. If we get the pitching, we could have a strong finish to our season.”

Logan traveled to Fairfield to play Frontier College on Thursday and will then host Frontier for two games on Friday. The first game starts at noon in Carterville.