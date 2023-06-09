CARTERVILLE – The John A. Logan College tradition of winning baseball has continued under the watchful eye of head coach Kyle Surprenant.

The Volunteers put together a 43-17 record this past season (21-6 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference, good for second place to Wabash Valley).

In Surprenant’s seven seasons at the helm since replacing the retired Jerry Halstead, Logan has averaged 41.5 wins per year.

The Vols followed up a strong regular season with a Region 24 championship at home before traveling to Iowa to compete in the District tournament. There, Logan was ousted from postseason play, falling to Wabash Valley 5-2 and the host, Indian Hills, 3-2.

“It was another good year. Anytime you win the Region 24 tournament, it’s a good year,” Surprenant said. “We started out kind of slow, but got a lot better as the season continued. I would say we had good growth.”

The foundation of the team was based around 13 sophomores as led by the hard-hitting pair of Ben Higdon and Vytas Valincius.

Higdon, an outfielder, batted a ridiculous .459 (even higher within the conference at .465) with a .552 on-base percentage and .919 slugging percentage.

Moreover, the Paducah native belted 21 home runs and drove in a stunning 95 runs despite playing only 58 of the team’s 60 total games. Another 29 of his 96 hits went for doubles.

Higdon was named GRAC Player of the Year, Region 24 Player of the Year, and just today was named First Team All-American.

Valincius, a first baseman from Lockport, finished up at .403 batting average with a .540 on-base percentage. Of his 77 hits, 16 were doubles and nine were homers.

“They’re two of the best we’ve ever had,” Surprenant said of the duo.

Higdon has committed to play at the University of Kentucky this fall, while Valincius, who was selected All-GRAC and All-Region 24, is heading to the University of Illinois.

Freshman pitcher Drew Pestka of Carterville was also selected All-Conference, while freshman infielder Jake Munroe was picked for All-Region.

Sophomore outfielder Tre Hondras (Marshall) was a Gold Glove winner for his defense in the outfield within Region 24 and is nominated for a national award.

In addition to Higdon, Valincius and Hondras, five other sophomores have committed to Ohio State, Eastern Illinois, Troy, and Virginia Commonwealth.

“We have about five or six other sophomores who are receiving offers, but haven’t decided where they’re going yet,” Surprenant said.

Despite losing such talent, the Logan coach said the Vols return considerable pitching depth for next year, including local talents like Pestka, Marion’s Trevor Jackson and Karsten Stotlar, Trico’s Jackson Kranawetter, and Chase Newby of Steeleville.

"We've already added about 10 or 11 new recruits to fill our gaps on offense," Surprenant said. "I think that with the pitching we have back, we can be pretty good next year."