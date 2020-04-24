JUCO Baseball | Vols' Surprenant named NJCAA Coach of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan College baseball coach Kyle Surprenant has been named the NJCAA Coach of the Year by The Juco Baseball Blog.

The "JBB" is the unofficial voice of junior college baseball. Logan baseball finished the shortened season with a 20-1 record and was ranked No. 1 in the country in both the JBB and Perfect Game polls. Currently the Vols have 14 players that have signed national letters of intent to continue their careers at four-year universities.

Surprenant took over the Logan program in the fall of 2016 after spending six years as an assistant under Hall of Fame coach Jerry Halstead. In his first four years, the Vols have a record of 142-43 (.768) and 56 players have moved on to the four-year level. Logan baseball has been well represented in the Major League Baseball draft, with 15 current and former Vols being selected in the last four drafts.

“I am honored and thankful to receive this award from the people at The JBB," Surprenant said in a news release. "This is all about our current and former players and their families for the time and effort they have put into our program. I can’t say enough about them. I am extremely fortunate to have a great coaching staff. Without the work of Patrick Morey, Page Kirkpatrick, Ken Henderson, Lane Dickerson and Brayden Simich we would not have the success that we have had on and off the field."

