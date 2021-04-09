JUCO Basketball | Ball's 25 leads Logan past Vincennes in Region 24 final

CARTERVILLE — Xavier Ball wanted it more than most Friday night.
Like most of John A. Logan College's 12th-ranked men's basketball team, which was denied its chance to take on the country at the NJCAA Tournament last March, Ball and the Vols wanted a rematch. And even after their 13-point halftime lead dwindled to five in the last two minutes against 20th-ranked Vincennes, they found a way to get it.
Ball, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound sophomore guard/forward from Winnfield, Louisiana, delivered 25 points to lead the Vols to a 77-68 win in the finals of the Region 24 Tournament.
"I've always been told, the more versatile you are, the harder you will be to defend," said Ball, who hit three 3-pointers and 6 of 9 at the free-throw line. "I want to be a stretch 4, so if I get a big, I can go around him and if I get somebody smaller, I can go to the jump-hook."
The Vols (18-4) were too big, too dominant off the glass, and too good for the Trailblazers (17-6), who fell for the third time this season against Logan. Kansas recruit Sydney Curry didn't score in the first half, but put up 13 points in the second. Jamarion Sharp, the Vols' 7-3 sophomore forward/center that's headed to Western Kentucky, blocked four shots and added 10 points off the bench.
Sharp's dunk with about a second left punctuated the victory, and the Vols' automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. Logan will find out its draw Sunday night beginning at 6 on the online NJCAA Network (njcaa.org/network). Twenty-four teams will make the field, with the Vols one of the 16 automatic bids.
"These guys really wanted to win," Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "It's really hard to beat a team three times, especially a team like that. Our guys made big play after big play. Give Vincennes a lot of credit. They kept punchin', kept pushin'. Our guys did a good job of not letting it faze 'em."
Vincennes got within five after two free throws from sophomore guard D.J. Brewton. Logan guard Cam Alford drew a foul on the next possession, and made 1 of 2 to stretch the lead to six. The Blazers' Nigel Martin missed a 3-pointer that would have cut the lead to three. Sharp was fouled off the rebound, and split a pair of free throws to push the lead to seven.
Logan made 17 of 29 at the free-throw line to stay in front.
Vincennes got 25 from Martin and 18 from Brewton in what could be the Blazers' final game.
Ball was happy not to be sweating out a possible at-large berth this time around, after battling COVID-19, the up and down schedule, and several losses in the last three weeks that knocked Logan out of the top 10. Ball said his team's finish, glorious as it was Friday night, will only drive it at the national tournament.
"It feels even better. To go through all the adversity and all the doubt we've been gettin', it feels good to be able to go out on top," he said. "One more stop: Hutch. We can't get too comfortable."
