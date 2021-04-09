JUCO Basketball | Ball's 25 leads Logan past Vincennes in Region 24 final

CARTERVILLE — Xavier Ball wanted it more than most Friday night.

Like most of John A. Logan College's 12th-ranked men's basketball team, which was denied its chance to take on the country at the NJCAA Tournament last March, Ball and the Vols wanted a rematch. And even after their 13-point halftime lead dwindled to five in the last two minutes against 20th-ranked Vincennes, they found a way to get it.

Ball, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound sophomore guard/forward from Winnfield, Louisiana, delivered 25 points to lead the Vols to a 77-68 win in the finals of the Region 24 Tournament.

"I've always been told, the more versatile you are, the harder you will be to defend," said Ball, who hit three 3-pointers and 6 of 9 at the free-throw line. "I want to be a stretch 4, so if I get a big, I can go around him and if I get somebody smaller, I can go to the jump-hook."

The Vols (18-4) were too big, too dominant off the glass, and too good for the Trailblazers (17-6), who fell for the third time this season against Logan. Kansas recruit Sydney Curry didn't score in the first half, but put up 13 points in the second. Jamarion Sharp, the Vols' 7-3 sophomore forward/center that's headed to Western Kentucky, blocked four shots and added 10 points off the bench.