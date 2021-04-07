JUCO Basketball | Defense leads Logan past Wabash Valley at Region 24 Tournament

CARTERVILLE — A motivated John A. Logan College men's basketball team turned a big lead into a bigger win Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Region 24 Tournament.
The 12th-ranked Vols scored the first seven points and held Wabash Valley without a field goal for more than nine and a half minutes on the way to a 40-5 lead. Logan settled for a 28-point halftime lead, and went on to win 83-43 to reach Friday's tournament finals.
"You got your backs against the wall. Wabash has their backs against the wall. You lose, you go home, so, the records no longer matter," Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "We had some good incentive (Wednesday), and our guys produced. They did a great job playing with a lot of energy, and were just really impressive, defensively."
Romon Douglas-Watkins scored 13 points and Cam Alford and Xavier Ball added 12 each for the Vols (17-4), who will host No. 20 Vincennes (17-5) Friday night at 6 p.m. for the tournament championship. The Blazers knocked off Shawnee 79-49 Wednesday night.
Douglas-Watkins got things started for Logan with a dunk 26 seconds into the game. Alford hit a floater in the lane, and Pinckneyville's Dawson Yates followed with the first of eight Vols 3-pointers and a 7-0 lead. Forward Deshaun Nettles got the Warriors (12-10) on the board with 18:10 to go in the half. Darius Osborne's putback with 16:36 to go cut Logan's lead to eight, 12-4, but Wabash Valley didn't make another bucket until forward/center Javier Turner's floater in the lane over Ball with 7:01 left rolled in.
Ball was called for the foul, but even after Turner's free throw, the Warriors were looking up at a 36-point hole they never climbed out of.
Things were much different for Wabash Valley the third time against the Vols. The Warriors beat Logan 79-77 on March 20 at home. Guard TreVon Smith had 23 points and nine boards, and Jejuan Weatherspoon had 23 and 11. Logan missed 16 of 20 3-pointers and 9 of 26 free throws. Smith and Weatherspoon combined for 19 points Wednesday night, with eight from Smith and 11 from Weatherspoon.
"We've had this group of 11 guys for the past couple weeks. Give Logan credit. They played hard," Wabash Valley coach Mike Carpenter said. "They played harder than us. We ran out of gas, but they took us out of everything we wanted to do, offensively."
The Warriors came back from 15 points at the half Monday night to beat Southwestern Illinois. They had no such comeback against the Vols, who never let the lead slip below 28 points in the final 10 minutes.
Logan can now play for an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament it would much rather have in its pocket on selection day. Asked if he thought his team had to win the regional tournament to get into the national one, Smithpeters said he'd rather not have to worry about it.
"I told them I hope not, but I don't want to put that into someone else's hands," he said. "I tell them it's like a basketball game. We're talented enough where we don't want to put it on a referee's call, or a jump ball, to decide our fate. Let's decide it for ourselves."
