JUCO Basketball | Defense leads Logan past Wabash Valley at Region 24 Tournament

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ball was called for the foul, but even after Turner's free throw, the Warriors were looking up at a 36-point hole they never climbed out of.

Things were much different for Wabash Valley the third time against the Vols. The Warriors beat Logan 79-77 on March 20 at home. Guard TreVon Smith had 23 points and nine boards, and Jejuan Weatherspoon had 23 and 11. Logan missed 16 of 20 3-pointers and 9 of 26 free throws. Smith and Weatherspoon combined for 19 points Wednesday night, with eight from Smith and 11 from Weatherspoon.

"We've had this group of 11 guys for the past couple weeks. Give Logan credit. They played hard," Wabash Valley coach Mike Carpenter said. "They played harder than us. We ran out of gas, but they took us out of everything we wanted to do, offensively."

The Warriors came back from 15 points at the half Monday night to beat Southwestern Illinois. They had no such comeback against the Vols, who never let the lead slip below 28 points in the final 10 minutes.

Logan can now play for an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament it would much rather have in its pocket on selection day. Asked if he thought his team had to win the regional tournament to get into the national one, Smithpeters said he'd rather not have to worry about it.

"I told them I hope not, but I don't want to put that into someone else's hands," he said. "I tell them it's like a basketball game. We're talented enough where we don't want to put it on a referee's call, or a jump ball, to decide our fate. Let's decide it for ourselves."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.