JUCO Basketball | Even without Scrubb, Logan could have strong core next season

CARBONDALE — Even without Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan College's men's basketball team could have one of the strongest cores in the NJCAA next season.

Scrubb, named an NJCAA first team All-American on Monday, averaged 21.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the 28-5 Vols. He signed with Louisville, but has said he will explore the NBA draft before deciding whether to go to college or turn pro.

"Two years ago I arrived on campus as a young man with a lot of talent," Scrubb wrote on Instagram. "With the help of great teammates, great coaches, and a great community, I was able to reach levels that I didn't know I could reach. I hate that we weren't able to complete the rest of the season, but it has been a great ride. Wherever I go next, I will make sure to take a piece of John A. with me."

Logan returns only one starter, sophomore forward Sydney Curry (13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds per game last season), but also get 7-foot-2 center Jamarion Sharp (5.5 ppg., 5 rpg., 121 blocks) and two sitout guards, Carterville native Justin Johnson and Missouri transfer Mario McKinney Jr. in 2020-21.