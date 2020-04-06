JUCO Basketball | Even without Scrubb, Logan could have strong core next season

CARBONDALE — Even without Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan College's men's basketball team could have one of the strongest cores in the NJCAA next season.
Scrubb, named an NJCAA first team All-American on Monday, averaged 21.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the 28-5 Vols. He signed with Louisville, but has said he will explore the NBA draft before deciding whether to go to college or turn pro.
"Two years ago I arrived on campus as a young man with a lot of talent," Scrubb wrote on Instagram. "With the help of great teammates, great coaches, and a great community, I was able to reach levels that I didn't know I could reach. I hate that we weren't able to complete the rest of the season, but it has been a great ride. Wherever I go next, I will make sure to take a piece of John A. with me."
Logan returns only one starter, sophomore forward Sydney Curry (13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds per game last season), but also get 7-foot-2 center Jamarion Sharp (5.5 ppg., 5 rpg., 121 blocks) and two sitout guards, Carterville native Justin Johnson and Missouri transfer Mario McKinney Jr. in 2020-21.
"We saw great strides in (Curry's) game," Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "You're playing with Jay Scrubbb and (Eric) "Boss" Boone, Jalen Johnson, a lot of good players, but I thought he did a good job of dominating games himself, which is not easy to do in my opinion. You have a lot of good players around you, but you didn't settle. Jamarion came on, too, and was probably our most improved player."
Boone, Logan's second-leading scorer (15.5 ppg.), has heard from New Mexico State and Northern Kentucky, among others.
Smithpeters played Curry and Sharp together late in the season, and may build around them for next season's team. Curry, a 6-8, 265-pound forward from Fort Wayne, Indiana, shot 73.9% from the field and grabbed 93 of his 256 rebounds at the offensive end. Sharp's 121 blocks in 33 games ranked second in the NJCAA Division I.
Logan had won 11 straight games before the NJCAA Tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's hard to have two freshmen on the floor to compete. It's no different at our level," Smithpeters said. "Those guys just needed some time to get their feet underneath them before they realized exactly what we needed them to do. Obviously, we were clicking on a very good cylinder at the end of the season. We were playing as well as any team in the country."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!