JUCO Basketball | John A. Logan gets win over Olney Central College

CARTERVILLE — The John A. Logan College men's basketball team had three transfer players score at least 22 points in a 92-78 victory over Olney Central College in a Great Rivers Athletic Conference game Wednesday night at Brewer Gymnasium.

Cobie Barnes scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, while Seat East and Tujautae "Tae" Williams both had 22 for the Vols.

Barnes came to Logan from Indiana State, East came from Bradley and Williams moved to Carterville after playing at Tennessee Tech.

And the Vols were actually shorthanded with several players battling illness.

"We had to have some guys step up and they did," said JALC head coach Kyle Smithpeters.

Logan, which was ranked fifth in the latest NJCAA Division I national poll, improved to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the GRAC with the victory.

The Vols had a double-digit lead midway through the first half at 26-16 on a bucket by Cam Alford, which was followed by a coast-to-coast layup from Barnes and a putback by Williams.

Logan was ahead 37-20 after Williams hit a 3-pointer and baseline jumper on consecutive trips with 7-1/2 minutes still to play in the first half.

Four straight points by East and a breakaway layup by Carterville native Eli Downen had the Vols up 43-26 with 5:05 still on the clock.

The margin was 10 at the half at 49-39 and Olney went on a run and pulled within four at 56-52 on a driving dunk by Chaz Hinds, who led the Blue Knights with 22 points.

That rally came even with Olney's Tayt Harbour, a 7-foot-3 freshman from Shawnee, Kansas, on the bench after picking up his fourth foul early in the second half.

But the Vols surged to a big lead again as Williams put on a show with four straight baskets, including a crazy floater and a drop-step layup to make it 64-52 with less than 13 minutes remaining.

"When he gets going downhill, he's as good as Jay Scrubb," Smithpeters said, comparing Williams to the former Vol now playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. "Jay was so special and Tujautae is as well. His pull-up jumper is so good and when he gets to the rim it's at elbow level."

Olney hung around and got as close as six, only to see Logan answer as East canned a jumper, Downen dropped in a 3-pointer and K.J. Debrick threw down a dunk off a spin move.

East added a floater to push the lead to 80-66 with six minutes left. Justin Cross threw down a dunk for the exclamation point.

Downen provided the Vols some solid minutes and drew high praise from his coach after the win.

"Eli has been fantastic," Smithpeters said. "It's hard to adjust to this speed and he's taken his time and done a great job."

Logan travels to Vincennes on Saturday and also plays at Lewis and Clark next Wednesday before returning home to face Kaskaskia on Dec. 18. The Vols will be off after that until Jan. 4 when they host Southwest Tennessee.

