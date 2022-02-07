JUCO Basketball | John A. Logan gets win over Wabash Valley

CARTERVILLE — Whether it was rust, cobwebs or ice, the John A. Logan College men’s basketball team knocked off its rest debris victoriously Monday night with an 85-77 win over Wabash Valley College at Brewer Gymnasium.

Sean East went 11-for-11 from the free-throw line, with eight of those coming in the final minute, and scored 19 points for the Vols, who were led by Tujautae “Tae” Williams with 20.

Cobie Barnes added 14, while Derrick Reeves Jr. and KJ Debrick both had nine. Cam Alford had eight and Sarion McGee chipped in six.

The Vols, who are ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA Division I national poll, played for the first time in two weeks — after playing just four games in the month of January — improved to 18-2 overall and 8-1 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference with the win.

“We saw some really good plays, but we knew there would be cobwebs,” said Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters. “The guys fought through a lot of things. Hopefully they learned some valuable lessons. We have to be ready and be able to push through.”

Barring any more weather or virus issues, the Vols started a stretch of 10 games in 20 days with Monday night’s game.

Wabash Valley, which had a five-game win streak snapped, dropped to 15-7 and 6-5.

Logan led 12-6 after the first five minutes when Alford dropped in a stickback, then stole the ball and fed Barnes for a one-handed dunk.

Alford also lobbed a nifty alley-oop pass to Barnes a few minutes later after East collected a slick assist to Debrick for a slam.

A bucket from Williams had the lead at 29-22 and an inside shot from McGee had the margin at 38-31 but the Vols couldn’t pull away and went into halftime with a 38-35 advantage.

Logan’s biggest lead of the game came after blitzing out of the locker room with seven straight points. A bucket by Williams made it 45-35 at the 18:31 mark.

The Warriors cut it down to one at 54-53 on a 3-pointer by Jakobi Heady with 11:30 remaining, but the Vols never relinquished the lead.

Williams answered with a layup and 3-pointer from the left arc, then blocked a dunk attempt by Gary Clay that led to a Debrick two-handed dunk for a 61-56 lead with 8:30 remaining.

“Our guys have to be ready for war every night,” Smithpeters said. “I think they were prepared for a show but not a war. It was a really tough game and both teams were trying to learn their plays again.”

Wabash Valley again pulled within a point at 61-60 but the Vols got layups from East and Alford to stop that run.

Another key stretch came after a long two-point jumper from Heady brought the Warriors to within 67-64. East answered on Logan’s end, then after a Debrick block allowed Smithpeters to call a timeout, Barnes scored in the lane.

Williams blocked another shot that led to another Barnes layup and the margin was quickly back to nine.

East iced the game with his eight straight free throws that began with 57.7 seconds left. Reeves also tossed in two freebies with 14 ticks on the clock to help seal it.

Deshaun Nettles led Wabash Valley with 16 points, all but two of which came in the first half. Issac Stanback had 13, Heady finished with 12 and Clay tallied 11.

Logan’s next game is Wednesday night against Vincennes. The Vols then travel to Lake Land on Thursday and return home Saturday to face Lewis and Clark in a 1 p.m. game.

