JUCO Basketball | Last Shot: Vols' Curry wants to make deep run at NJCAA Tournament

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan College's leading scorer didn't take a shot in the first half against Vincennes on Friday night in the finals of the Region 24 Tournament, and the Vols were still pretty comfortable up 39-26 at the half.

When the 12th-ranked team in the country finally found 6-foot-8 sophomore Sydney Curry, a 260-pound forward/center that is headed to Kansas next season, you could see why. Without Curry, one of the top junior college players in the nation, Logan is still pretty good (five players average double figures). With him, the Vols are pretty tough to beat, too, as freshman forward Justin Archer found out the hard way. Curry buried the 6-7, 200-pound Archer underneath the basket 73 seconds into the second half for his first hoop of the night.

Curry put up 13 points before fouling out in the Vols' 77-68 win that secured a spot in next week's NJCAA Tournament. He took the same mentality into the second half as he did the first, Curry said.

"It's my teammates having confidence in me and knowing what I could do," he said. "Just really a mind over matter type of thing. I just gotta play hard and play my game."