JUCO Basketball | Last Shot: Vols' Curry wants to make deep run at NJCAA Tournament

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan College's leading scorer didn't take a shot in the first half against Vincennes on Friday night in the finals of the Region 24 Tournament, and the Vols were still pretty comfortable up 39-26 at the half.
When the 12th-ranked team in the country finally found 6-foot-8 sophomore Sydney Curry, a 260-pound forward/center that is headed to Kansas next season, you could see why. Without Curry, one of the top junior college players in the nation, Logan is still pretty good (five players average double figures). With him, the Vols are pretty tough to beat, too, as freshman forward Justin Archer found out the hard way. Curry buried the 6-7, 200-pound Archer underneath the basket 73 seconds into the second half for his first hoop of the night.
Curry put up 13 points before fouling out in the Vols' 77-68 win that secured a spot in next week's NJCAA Tournament. He took the same mentality into the second half as he did the first, Curry said.
"It's my teammates having confidence in me and knowing what I could do," he said. "Just really a mind over matter type of thing. I just gotta play hard and play my game."
Logan (18-4) was awarded the fourth seed in the 24-team field after its third straight victory, and will open against the winner of Monday's game between 19-4 Ranger and 11-2 Cochise on April 21 in Hutchinson, Kansas. Curry, 7-3 forward/center Jamarion Sharp and point guard Cam Alford give the Vols three things not a lot of teams in the tournament have. Curry, a powerful forward around the basket, and Sharp (7.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game) hardly play together, and Alford played Division I basketball as a freshman at Alabama A&M before transferring to Logan.
The coronavirus gave the Vols some extra motivation, too. With Jay Scrubb, who is now with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA, Curry, and Sharp, Logan was poised to make a run at the national title last March. Now, with the Jayhawks on the horizon in June, Curry's days with the Vols are numbered.
"I knew we would be back," Curry said. "So it was very good for us to get back. Very exciting for me, and for my teammates."
Curry and Sharp, the NJCAA's blocks leader this season with 137 in 23 games, dot the top of the Vols' scouting report. Alford, who watched 6-7 guard/forward Xavier Ball come off the bench and score 25 Friday night against Vincennes, said that report usually goes down 7-9 guys deep.
"There's been a game where I've had 30," Alford said. "There's been a game where Syd went to work, Jamarion went to work. You have guys like that, you have a special group that can play together. And everything is together with us. We're not worrying about who's doing it. Whoever is hot, we're gonna give them the ball and work around them."
