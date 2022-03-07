JUCO Basketball | Logan begins preparation for national tournament

CARTERVILLE — A few hours after learning where they’ll play in the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball national tournament, the John A. Logan College players were served a few slices of humble pie Monday afternoon during a practice at Brewer Gymnasium.

Nothing too crazy was said, but Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters made sure his Volunteers stayed focus on the upcoming task and what has brought them to this point, rather than get too excited about recent accomplishments.

It was just Friday night that the Vols took home the Region 24 or Central District tournament championship plaque after downing Shawnee, 90-78, at Rend Lake College’s Waugh Gymnasium.

And the Vols (29-3) learned Sunday evening that they received the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the national tournament that begins March 14 at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Logan takes on either 13-seeded Harcum, from the Philadelphia area, or 20th-seeded Southern Idaho at noon on Wednesday, March 16. Harcum plays Southern Idaho at 6:30 p.m. on March 14.

“They’re both very good teams,” Smithpeters said. “Harcum has won 29 games and they have a lot of really good players. Southern Idaho played in the same league as Salt Lake which has been the No. 1 team all year and gave them their only loss. Both teams are talented and well-coached.

“Regardless of who we play, we have to come out with the right mentality of expecting to be able to win.”

Logan, which is making its third-straight trip to Hutchinson, was in the same position last year and learned it’s not exactly the most ideal situation after falling to a team that was more familiar with the floor and had a day of rest.

But the rules are different this year from the last tournament, where COVID-19 protocols prevented the Vols from practicing at the arena or even taking the floor until moments before their game.

And the challenge of not knowing the opponent for sure is also being twisted into a positive by the Logan coaching staff.

“It’s a blessing because it allows us to focus on ourselves,” Smithpeters said. “You can overdo it by worrying about the wrong stuff. We’ll just utilize the time to worry about us. We just want to make sure we stay crisp and stick to our principles.

“We won 29 games doing it that way and we’re not going to change any approach because it’s the national tournament. Let’s do what we’ve done to be successful.”

Those 29 wins, by the way, are a school record — the previous high mark of 27 was reached twice — and the Vols are averaging 81.7 points per game and being led by the Region 24 and Great Rivers Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year, sophomore guard Sean East.

East is averaging 20.3 points and 5.7 assists per game. He shoots free throws at an 89.1-percent accuracy, a numbered raised after going 18-for-18 against Shawnee in the Central District championship game Friday night.

“It’s impressive,” Smithpeters said. “And we didn’t realize until after we did the stats that he only took eight shots. That’s unbelievable efficiency. He’s stepped up for us time and time again.”

Logan certainly isn’t a one-man show, however. Cobie Barnes is averaging 14.5 points per game and Tujautae Williams averages 12.3 points — Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds in Friday’s win — while Cam Alford is averaging 9.4 ppg.

Alford and Detrick Reeves Jr. also contribute strong and steady leadership as guards, while Pinckneyville product Dawson Yates provides strong defense and the occasional big shot. In the paint, the Vols have an extremely talented tandem of Sarion McGee and KJ Debrick taking turns wreaking havoc.

There are three teams which Logan faced this season also in the 24-team national tournament bracket: Triton, which is coached by former Logan assistant John Clancy; Indian Hills, which handed Logan its first of just three losses; and Moberly Area, which has a play-in game for the right to face No. 1 Salt Lake.

“It’s not really like the NCAA tournament because they have 64 teams and there are going to be upsets,” Smithpeters said. “Honestly in this tournament it’s the 24 best teams in the country so there really isn’t going to be an upset. Everyone is going to be really good.”

Also in Logan’s side of the bracket are Hutchinson and Connors State, who play for the right to face No. 5-seed Chipola.

The Volunteers looked sharp in Monday’s practice after receiving some motivation from Smithpeters, who said the upcoming week with no games will have everyone looking for some competition.

But all the other goals on the road to Hutchinson have been checked off.

“We have 10 days to get ready and you’re coming off a big accomplishment,” Smithpeters said. “All year we’ve talked about winning the regional championship. We’re only 72 hours removed from that and it’s hard for any young kid to come down from that high. I think the big thing today was to get back to being us, and they eventually got there, and that’s what you want to see.

“We’ve got to keep the fire lit. We don’t want to wear them down. We just went through a very long season and we’re still playing.”

