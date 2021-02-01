JUCO Basketball | Logan bounces back, downs Kaskaskia

CARTERVILLE — Mario McKinney scored 25 points and dished out several quality assists as the John A. Logan College men's basketball team rebounded from its first loss with a 78-62 victory over Kaskaskia College to open Great Rivers Athletic Conference play Monday night at Brewer Gymnasium.
Logan is now 3-1 and 1-0 after falling to Mineral Area College on Saturday, 90-74, a loss that dropped the Volunteers from No. 1 to No. 7 in the new NJCAA Division I national rankings that came out before Monday's game.
Mineral Area moved up from 19th to 11th thanks to that win, while South Plains scooted up to the top spot from its previous No. 2 spot.
"It's such a weird time," said Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters. "Right now we're playing as if it's late October and we're never happy about losing or doing things right but we're very much a new team — and still missing some very valuable pieces to a new team.
"We're trying to get some things figured out and I told them we have to learn and make sure we understand how valuable this time is we have together because it's only a 22-game season."
Kaskaskia suffered its first loss and dropped to 3-1 and 0-1.
Scoring came from up and down the Logan roster early with layups from Cam Alford, Dre Boyd and Isaiah Ervin, then a dunk by McKinney and a sweet turnaround by Alford made it 23-13 with seven minutes left in the opening half.
McKinney, a 6-foot-2 sophomore from St. Louis, provided the most sparkling highlight-reel moment when he sprinted ahead on a break and switched the ball from his right to left hand in midair before flushing a slam.
That came at the 2:15 mark and gave Logan a 31-19 lead. An almost equally impressive move, a baseline drive before hanging for a pass to the top of the key, resulted in an assist to Xavier Ball for a 3-pointer just before the horn that put the Vols ahead 38-23 at the break.
McKinney, who played at Mizzou last season and scored 52 points to put himself atop the JALC record books last week, set up Sharp for a nice dunk four minutes into the second half.
Romon Douglas-Watkins, another touted transfer, showed off his nice crossover and spin moves in the second half in addition to putting down a pair of alley-oop dunks tossed up by McKinney.
But the easiest assists went to Jamarion Sharp, the Vols' 7-foot-3 center. Douglas-Watkins finished with 11 points and Sharp had 10, but Sharp had a handful of blocks and altered several others. Alford also hit double figures with 10 points.
Kaskaskia stayed within striking distance for most of the second half and even pulled within single digits at 55-46 after Chauncey Hughes converted a four-point play in front of the Blue Devils bench.
The Vols pulled away when McKinney flipped in an acrobatic layup that was accompanied by a technical foul on Kaskaskia's Traeveion Jones that led to a Sharp layup and the lead was back to 14 points.
Local basketball fans may remember Jones, who led KCC with 18 points, as a member of the East St. Louis squad that faced Marion in the Centralia Sectional championship a few years ago. Hughes added 16 and Chris White had 12 for the Blue Devils.
JALC's bench erupted with just under two minutes when Carterville's Justin Johnson added his name to the scoring column. The Vols also received some strong minutes from local products Jackson Connor (Marion) and Dawson Yates (Pinckneyville). Yates even earned a starting lineup spot.
Logan plays on the road for the first time Wednesday night when it travels to Lincoln Trail in Robinson for a 6 p.m. game.