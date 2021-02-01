JUCO Basketball | Logan bounces back, downs Kaskaskia

CARTERVILLE — Mario McKinney scored 25 points and dished out several quality assists as the John A. Logan College men's basketball team rebounded from its first loss with a 78-62 victory over Kaskaskia College to open Great Rivers Athletic Conference play Monday night at Brewer Gymnasium.

Logan is now 3-1 and 1-0 after falling to Mineral Area College on Saturday, 90-74, a loss that dropped the Volunteers from No. 1 to No. 7 in the new NJCAA Division I national rankings that came out before Monday's game.

Mineral Area moved up from 19th to 11th thanks to that win, while South Plains scooted up to the top spot from its previous No. 2 spot.

"It's such a weird time," said Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters. "Right now we're playing as if it's late October and we're never happy about losing or doing things right but we're very much a new team — and still missing some very valuable pieces to a new team.

"We're trying to get some things figured out and I told them we have to learn and make sure we understand how valuable this time is we have together because it's only a 22-game season."

Kaskaskia suffered its first loss and dropped to 3-1 and 0-1.